President Trump's son Barron, 19, 'saved' a woman's life amid alleged attack

Barron Trump reportedly "saved" a woman's life after she called him during an alleged attack from her ex-boyfriend. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, testified that Barron called the UK police for her after he witnessed the alleged attack over FaceTime.

The woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend was jealous of her friendship with the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump, and he allegedly became angry when Barron called her one night.

The court then heard a recording of Barron's call to emergency services in the UK, which was placed just before 2:30 am on January 18, 2025. "I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up," he could be heard saying, as reported by Metro UK.

© Getty Images Barron allegedly "saved" a woman's life in January 2025

"It's really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up." The court then watched bodycam footage from the officers who arrived at the scene in response to Barron's call, with the woman explaining to them that he likely called the police.

The officers then asked her to call Barron back, before saying to him: "Hello Barron, did you call the police or anything?"

He responded: "I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse." The student noted that he was only on the FaceTime call for 10 to 15 seconds before it cut off, but claimed that he heard his friend screaming in the background.

© Getty Images Barron's friend claimed that he witnessed part of the alleged attack over FaceTime

The woman claimed during her court appearance that Barron "helped save my life" by placing a call to authorities, and added that the FaceTime call "was like a sign from God at that moment".

Learn more about Barron below...

Barron has kept a low profile amid his father Donald Trump's second term as president, and is currently studying business at NYU's Washington, D.C. campus. Despite his apparent lack of desire for the spotlight, the youngest of the Trump brood reportedly helped his father win over a slew of younger voters during the 2024 election period.

"He is a grown young man. I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving any advice to his father – he brought in so many young people," his mother, Melania Trump, shared on Fox & Friends. "He knows his generation, because nowadays the young generation, they don't sit in front of the TV anymore. They're all on the tablets, they're on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers."

© Getty Images Melania explained how Barron helped bring in younger voters

She continued: "He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father, and [it] was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."

© The Washington Post via Getty Im He is Donald's youngest son

Donald's senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller, reiterated this during an appearance on the Politico Playbook Deep Dive podcast. "Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," he explained.

"I've got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet."