Holly Ramsay is a bridal bombshell in bikini photo from honeymoon with Adam

Gordon Ramsay's middle daughter, Holly Ramsay, has jetted off on her tropical honeymoon with her new husband, British Olympian Adam Peaty.

The pair, who tied the knot on 27 December, jetted off to Mauritius following their nuptials at Bath Abbey. Sharing a selection of photos from their loved-up trip so far, Adam wrote: "Honeymoon so far featuring palm trees."

Holly looked gorgeous for her honeymoon

In one photograph, Holly took front and centre, showing off her toned stomach in a green string bikini top, which she paired with a glittery blue sarong and black Miu Miu bucket hat.

Newlywed Holly's post-wedding wardrobe is nothing short of impeccably chic. One loved-up photo saw the 26-year-old posing with her husband by a pool in a white lace cover-up dress.

Holly and Adam looked so loved up

In another photo, Holly adhered to her bridal colour scheme, wearing a stylish beach dress in an elegant off-white hue, adorned with crochet flowers, as she was pictured exploring the island.

So far, their trip appears to have been the honeymoon of dreams, the happy couple basking in the white sand and palm-tree-lined surroundings.

Holly and Adam have headed to Mauritus

Their overseas trip was courtesy of Holly's parents she said during an interview with British Vogue.

She told the publication: "We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea – that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren’t basing our honeymoon around a 25-metre pool…"

The couple did interrupt their R&R to promote Holly's dad Gordon's new Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay.

The new series is due to land in February and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the TV chef as he prepares to launch one of his biggest restaurant ventures to date.

© Courtesy of Netflix A clip of Gordon Ramsay from his new Netflix series

Offering exclusive access into the lives of the Ramsay family, including his wife Tana and daughters Tilly and Holly, the show sees Gordon launch 22 Bishopsgate, a £20m venture that opens five culinary experiences in one of London's tallest buildings.

Both Holly and Adam, who are featured in the new show, shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.