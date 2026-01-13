'Emotional' Gordon Ramsay shares tender father of the bride photo from daughter Holly's wedding

Gordon Ramsay has shared his first photos from his daughter Holly's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The celebrity chef, 59, posted a carousel of images on his Instagram page, including a sweet snap of father and daughter holding hands in the car on the way to the ceremony at Bath Abbey on 27 December.

"One of the most exciting car journeys ever in a father's life is on the way to the Church with your beautiful daughter, incredible conversations and helping her to stay calm and relaxed ahead of our walk down the aisle, @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty @tanaramsay a moment I'll never ever forget," Gordon wrote in the caption.

© Instagram / @gordongram Holly holding hands with father Gordon in the car on the way to her wedding

The picture showed a close-up of the intricate lace detailing on model Holly's Elie Saab wedding gown.

After the ceremony, Holly, 26, changed into her mother Tana's wedding gown from 1996 for the reception at Kin House and entered the dinner to Take A Chance On Me by Abba.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay talks daughter Holly's wedding to Adam Peaty

The bride told Vogue her wedding dress was inspired by Hollywood star and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, as well as the Princess of Wales.

Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech at the reception "made everybody cry," his youngest daughter Tilly revealed.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon escorted his daughter to church on the day of her wedding

Tilly, 24, who was a maid of honour, told ITV's This Morning: "It was so, so emotional, but incredible to see her and Adam so happy. And yeah, it was a big day for all of us."

Asked if she helped with her father's speech, she said: "Absolutely. Honestly, I think it was Christmas Eve. I was sat in his room for an hour as he was just reading through it.

"It was just like going through everything, but no tweaks were needed. It was perfect. It made everybody cry."

© Instagram Holly and Adam first met in 2021 when her sister Tilly was on Strictly Come Dancing

Gordon said: "I mean, being a dad with three daughters, you dream of that moment. That moment arrives and, yeah, you're just like a hot mess. But the speech was perfect. It went well, and it was just… you've got to be warm, emotional, yeah, it's just a tough gig."

Sir David Beckham, his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were among the celebrity guests in attendance at Holly and Adam's festive nuptials.