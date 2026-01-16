Holly Ramsay's private moments with famous sisters revealed in unseen photos from Adam Peaty wedding day

Holly Ramsay looked stunning in a set of silky white pyjamas ahead of her nuptials with Adam Peaty in new photos and videos shared of her big day. The daughter of Gordon Ramsay can be seen getting ready in the intimate snaps ahead of the late-December ceremony at Bath Abbey.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the newlywed, 26, takes her 469,000 followers behind-the-scenes of her wedding preparations. She opted to stay comfy but stylish in slinky loungewear - comprising a long-sleeved shirt and slouchy trousers, with elegant black piping - as she had her bridal hair and make-up done.

One picture shared to her stories shows her sitting on the edge of a luxurious bathtub where she was getting ready, while posing alongside her three bridesmaids - including her sisters Megan and Tilly, as well as Adam’s sister Bethany. Another video showed her having final touch-ups to her face by a Charlotte Tilbury make-up artist using products from the brand.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "My wedding glam by @CharlotteTilbury. For my bridal makeup, I envisioned something that felt like me, a look that was refined, glamorous, and timeless. From dewy skin, sparkly eyes, my favourite lip colour and a touch of magic everything came together to create my bridal look I'll love forever."

© @hollyramsaypeaty / Instagram Holly wore slinky white PJs to get ready for her wedding

Holly and Adam's big day

It comes as Holly earlier this month revealed the multiple wedding dresses that she wore for her nuptials with 31-year-old professional swimmer Adam. The first was a sweeping lace Elie Saab gown that she kept hidden beneath a white cloak when arriving at the church on the arm of father Gordon, 59, and which was later unveiled by Vogue.

For the reception at Kin House, in the Wiltshire countryside, Holly changed into the silky dress worn by her mum Tana, 51, for her own wedding in 1996. Then, in time for the evening part of the day, the bride changed one final time into a sparkly mini-dress also designed by Elie Saab.

© PA Images via Getty Images The bride arrived on the arm of father Gordon with her lace gown concealed beneath a white cloak

Family friend Victoria Beckham was behind the three red dresses worn by Holly’s bridesmaids, and also the emerald green number Tana opted for. Meanwhile, the bride chose a white silky slip designed by the Spice Girl - who attended her hen do at Soho House in November - the night before her wedding.

Holly and Adam became engaged in 2024 after meeting in 2021 when her sister Tilly was competing alongside him on Strictly Come Dancing. Their special occasion was overshadowed by a fallout with his family, which is reported to have begun with disagreements over the dress the groom’s mother wanted to wear to the wedding, which she was later disinvited from.