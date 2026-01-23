Mel B's ex-husband weighs in on Beckham drama with bizarre claim

If you thought Victoria Beckham's song Not Such An Innocent Girl going to number one was the most bizarre instalment to the ongoing drama following Brooklyn Beckham's shock bombshell statement on Monday, you'd be wrong.

Now, her former bandmate Melanie Brown's ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar has decided to weigh in on the scandal. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former dancer claimed on Thursday that the fashion designer and her famous husband forgot Brooklyn's birthday.

Jimmy, 51, penned: "Yo David remember the fun we all had when you came to my house for your first tattoo. The birthdate of your first born, left side, lower back. Only thing was, you and Vicky couldn't remember the date so Vicky had to call her mum to make sure. He concluded his post: So much fun, but nothing in your book or docu bout it. How come?"

Jimmy and Mel B were married for two years and share one daughter, Phoenix.

DJ Fat Tony clears things up

Jimmy's claim came just before DJ Fat Tony went live on air to confirm what really happened at the wedding and whether Victoria really did dance "inappropriately" on her son as he claimed in the shock statement on Monday.

Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Appearing on This Morning on Friday, DJ Fat Tony who attended the three-day wedding, said: "There was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action.

"What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage.

He continued: "Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone's expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, 'Victoria, come to the stage.'

"So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

"Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says 'put your hands on your mother’s hips' and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."