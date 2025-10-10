Why Mel B missed Spice Girls reunion at Victoria Beckham Netflix premiere

Victoria Beckham's Netflix premiere saw more than just the famous fashion designer strut her stuff on the red carpet. Stars galore showed up to support the pop star turned fashion designer on the eve of her self-titled series launch, including her former Spice Girls bandmates. However, while Baby, Ginger and Sporty Spice posed alongside their pal, Scary Spice was missing from the reunion. Mel B was the only band member absent from the event, but she still showed her support, albeit from afar. The recently married singer was in Los Angeles for work while her old girl group were meeting up in London.

Debuting her new venture, Victoria, 51, hosted Emma Bunton, 49, Geri Halliwell, 53 and Mel C, 51, at her central London premiere among a slew of other big names. Before the star-studded screening, she shared an update with her followers and showed off a stunning bouquet of flowers sent to her from her friend and bandmate Melanie Brown, who was unable to attend due to work commitments.

Victoria shared pictures of her floral gift on her Instagram story, tagging Mel B and penning a note that read: "Kisses", next to an extravagant display of white flowers and green foliage. Mel B wasn't in London at the time of the event, and her rep told HELLO!: "Mel is in LA, where she is live streaming from the Red Bull Dance Your Style finals - she’s a super fan!"

One starry night

© Instagram Emma Bunton and Mel C posed alongside Victoria Beckham at her premiere

Cosying up like old times, on the Netflix red carpet, fans were thrilled to see pictures of Posh Spice with Emma and Mel C alongside Geri, who attended the event with her husband, former Red Bull racing team principal, Christian Horner. The screening of the docuseries that follows the star as she navigates family, business struggles and life after the Spice Girls, was jam packed with famous faces and members of the Beckham family.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Geri Halliwell also attended the event with her husband Christian Horner and their daughter Olivia

© Getty Images The Spice Girls split up in 2001

Posing for the cameras were fellow fashion designer Tom Ford and long-term pal of the Beckhams, Eva Longoria. DJ Peggy Gou was also in attendance, as well as three of her children, Romeo, Harper Seven and Cruz, who brought his girlfriend Jackie Apostel as his plus one. Her eldest son Brookyln and his wife Nicola Petlz were noticeably absent from the evening amid ongoing rumours of a deep feud between the married couple and the famous family.