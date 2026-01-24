Harper Beckham breaks silence with public message for brother Romeo amid Brooklyn feud

Harper Beckham has always had an excellent bond with all her brothers, particularly her eldest, Brooklyn Beckham Peltz.

It's unclear where the siblings' relationship stands, following the Cloud23 creator's bombshell statement on Monday, but she hasn't remained entirely silent on social media, sharing a post in honour of her brother Romeo on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the youngest of the Beckham brood, 14, has shared a video of Victoria and David Beckham's middle son walking for Willy Chavarria at Paris Fashion Week.

Harper was incredibly proud of her brother Romeo

"Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]." The message is the first from the teen since Brooklyn's statement on Monday.

Fashion designer Victoria was also sure to congratulate her middle son on his achievement, writing: "Proud," alongside a video of Romeo on the catwalk. Romeo's brother Cruz added: "Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh." Meanwhile, Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, penned: "Goooooooo baby go."

© Instagram Harper and Brooklyn were always incredibly close

Latest details

On Friday, DJ Fat Tony went live on air to clear up one key detail in Brooklyn's statement that got the internet talking.

Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

WATCH: Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance finally revealed

Appearing on This Morning on Friday, DJ Fat Tony who attended the three-day wedding, said: "There was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action.

"What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage.

He continued: "Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone's expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, 'Victoria, come to the stage.'

"So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

"Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says 'put your hands on your mother’s hips' and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."