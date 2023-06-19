Leslie Mann is stunning in crop top for rare outing with husband Judd Apatow

The 17 Again actress met her husband on the set of The Cable Guy

Leslie Mann enjoyed a glamorous date night with her rarely-seen husband Judd Apatow on Sunday 18 June as they attended the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical in support of Comic Relief.

The couple were pictured on the red carpet at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, and Lelie proved she has barely aged a day since starring in The Cable Guy in 1996.

© Getty Leslie and Judd enjoyed a date night at the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical

Showing off her enviable figure, the actress, 51, wore a strapless black and white striped crop top that highlighted her toned abs, with black high-waisted wide-leg trousers completing her monochrome ensemble.

The 17 again star added gold layered necklaces and a pop of colour with coral lipstick while keeping the rest of her beauty look natural. Meanwhile, her husband, 55, chose a classic blue suit with black shoes and a pale blue shirt.

© Getty The pair met in 1995 on The Cable Man

The pair met in 1995 on The Cable Guy, where Judd was a producer and Leslie was auditioning for a role. Judd admitted he had an immediate connection with Leslie, while she said she was too focused on her audition to think about a romantic connection!

"There goes the future Mrs. Apatow," he told Elle about his initial reaction to Leslie. "I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That's why I remember it," he added, while Leslie recalled: "I was in a panic. Auditioning is so nerve-racking. I remember thinking Ben was cute."

Two years after their first date, which saw Judd make a homemade dinner at his house before they went to a basketball game, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. One rare beachside photo showed Judd in shorts and a shirt as he held his new wife, who was pregnant with their eldest child Maude at the time.

She looked stunning in a flowing white dress, concealing any baby bump she may have had, alongside bare feet and curly hair.

See more stunning celebrity nuptials that are giving us serious wedding inspiration

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel, she joked that she was shocked by her husband's appearance on their wedding day, as he showed up clean-shaven for the first time. Speaking about his missing beard, she said: "It really scared me because I didn't know what he looked like without it!"

Maude was born in December 1997, six months after their big day, and they welcomed another daughter called Iris in 2002.

