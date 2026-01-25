Brooklyn's ex speaks out on Beckham family feud: 'Telling the truth'

It's been nearly a week since Brooklyn Beckham posted his explosive social media statement in which he made several bombshell claims about his parents, his family's treatment of his wife Nicola Peltz, and the alleged dramatic happenings at his 2022 wedding. Since uploading his six-page post to his Instagram account on 19 January, several past connections to the Beckham brood have come forward to weigh in, including from Brooklyn's past romantic life.

An ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn's is the latest to speak out in support of her former flame. Afton McKeith, who is the daughter of Scottish TV personality and I'm A Celebrity competitor Gillian McKeith and dated Brooklyn in 2017, has claimed her ex was "telling the truth" in his scathing social media post.

“A lot has gone on over the years. This has not just happened suddenly," the 25-year-old alleged in a new interview with The Sun.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Afton McKeith (left) and her mother Gillian McKeith

Brooklyn's ex Afton claims he found the spotlight 'challenging'

Brooklyn's statement was heard around the world as he broke his silence on the year-long family feud rumours, making it clear that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family. Brooklyn claimed his parents had "controlled" him for "most of [his] life" and that he "grew up with overwhelming anxiety", which Afton corroborated in her claims that he had "suffered" from.

“Brooklyn was telling the truth in his post. It was hard for him growing up," Afton said. "There are two sides to every story, but I know growing up in the spotlight was challenging for him."

Afton opened up about Brooklyn's dislike for being in the spotlight and having his picture taken, which she claimed would "upset" him. She added he would have security with him. "He didn’t get angry. He didn’t have that personality. But he was frantic about it, anxious."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn with his parents Victoria and David in 2019

Elsewhere in the interview, Afton said Victoria and David had often been away, which left their son, Brooklyn, feeling "isolated".

She went on to claim her ex had felt like "the world was constantly waiting for him to muck up" and that she believed David and Victoria "could have protected him more and considered the impact of the public Brand Beckham".

Brooklyn's claim about his exes

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn took aim at his parents in his bombshell post, with several claims about David and Victoria trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola, and that Victoria "hijacked" his first wedding dance.

He alleged: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable".

Another of Brooklyn's exes weighs in on the feud

Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, who he dated when they were teenagers, weighed in on the drama after Brooklyn's post and told The Mirror that Victoria didn't "like" her.

"My first thought was, good for him. People have all heard a million stories over the years, and I just think, God bless Brooklyn for just coming out and sticking up for himself. I think he's just had enough," she told the publication.

"I am 100 per cent Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham 'web', as I call it, is a lot. It's a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, 'enough is enough'. This is him taking back his power."