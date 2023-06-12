Amber Heard plots her official comeback after Johnny Depp trial

The actress has stayed under the radar since last year's legal battle, and hasn't appeared in a film since 2021

Amber Heard's comeback begins. The actress, 37, will hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her movie In the Fire, to be held at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily on June 23, Deadline reports.

It marks Heard's first official promotional appearance in any capacity since the June 1, 2022 verdict of a headline-making defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp largely prevailed.

In the Fire will be Heard's first film since Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and she'll appear alongside the film's director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego at the Teatro Antico di Taorina. According to Deadline, the flick is a "supernatural thriller" set in 1899 Colombia, and Heard plays an American psychiatrist who's arrived to psychoanalyze an emotionally disturbed young boy — who locals believe is haunted by otherworldly forces, if not the devil. "While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her “cure” becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself," Deadline preview reads. Amber, who has nearly 50 films to her credits, has another film in post-production as well: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she reprises her role as Mera alongside such stars as Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck. The big-budget DC Comic sequel is set to hit theaters this December.

This month's big appearance in Sicily appearance seems to belie speculation that Heard may be quitting Hollywood and acting altogether in the wake of the headline-making, televised trial, in which a seven-person jury found that she had defamed Johnny, 60, in a Washington Post article about domestic violence. Amber was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages.

Since then, she's kept an extremely low profile, and has moved to Madrid, Spain with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

"I really like Spain, a lot," she told Spanish reporters recently, speaking fluent Spanish. "I hope I can [stay here], yes, I really like living here."

She also confirmed at the time that she had projects on her docket. "Yes, of course..I'm moving on, that's life."

After meeting on the set of 2009's The Rum Diary, Amber and Johnny began dating in 2012, married in 2015, and divorced about a year later, settling for $7 million. For his part, Johnny is also moving on. He recently celebrated his 60th birthday as well as his recovery from a fractured ankle. After a slew of cancelled shows, he and his band Hollywood Vampires returned to the concert stage for a concert in Bucharest, Romania last week, where the crowd honored his recent birthday.

He was also mourning the death of a close friend, fellow musician Jeff Beck. "I should dedicate this song [David Bowie's "Heroes"} to one of all of our heroes ..Mr. Jeff Beck."

Beloved musician Jeff passed away in January at age 78 of a bacterial infection.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.