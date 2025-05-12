Amber Heard's ultra-private life with twins she's raising away from spotlight

Amber Heard surprised us all when she sweetly announced that she has become a mother to twins.

Sharing the reveal on Mother's Day, the Aquaman actress, 39, posted a photo to her social media account of her newborn's tiny feet wrapped up in blankets.

Amber announced that she had welcomed a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean. The former wife of Johnny Depp said she was "elated" to share her happy news with the world.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," Amber wrote in the caption. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years."

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

© Getty Images Amber Heard has since moved away from the US and generally lives her life away from the Hollywood spotlight

Amber went on to express how "grateful" she was able to become a mother and described the experience of welcoming children into her life as "humbling".

Following a career in Hollywood and her extremely public divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, the mother-of-three has since begun a new life for herself away from the spotlight.

Find out what we know about Amber's life after shunning Hollywood.

Amber Heard's super private life in Spain where she's raising 3 kids

Amber began living in Spain after relocating from the US in the fall of 2022. Her move came shortly after the extremely high-profile defamation trial brought on by her Hollywood A-lister ex-husband.

Amber and Johnny went to court in April 2022 in Virginia, and the case ended two months later. They later went to trial in the UK, a case which settled in December 2022.

The public scrutiny and controversy surrounding the trial were thought to be a reason why Amber wanted to restart her life on her own terms.

A year after moving to Europe, a former director of Amber's, Conor Allyn, told People that she had "moved on" from the tense legal battle and added: "She's living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way."

Since then, Amber has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, though she worked on the film In the Fire in summer 2023. The Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was also released that year following its delay.

Other than the odd film project, Amber lies low with Oonagh and her twins in sunny Spain.

She rarely posts on social media but did thank her fans for their support of the Aquaman follow-up movie by posting a selfie with firey red hair and a caption that read: "After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy) Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much #aquaman."

Amber Heard's comments on motherhood

In July 2021, Amber penned more about her decision to welcome a child as a single mom, three months after Oonagh's birth. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she wrote. "I wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."