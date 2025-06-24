Amber Heard confirms big career move three years after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is in a new "era" – three years after her highly publicized defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The 39-year-old confirmed on Monday that she has landed her first acting role since 2023's In The Fire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Career move

However, it won't be the big screen Amber is returning to. Instead, she has been cast in acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris' new play Spirit of the People, which will premiere at the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in July.

Confirming her casting, Amber shared a photo on Instagram alongside Jeremy, which she captioned: "In my theatre era x."

© Instagram Amber will star in Jeremy O. Harris' new play Spirit of the People

The play features a diverse cast including Brandon Flynn, Lío Mehiel, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, Zachary Booth, and Tonatiuh.

According to the official description, Spirit of the People "confronts uncomfortable truths about land and what it means to destroy it".

Speaking to Variety about his new play, Jeremy revealed that it is unlike any of his previous work.

© Getty Images Amber has landed her first acting role in two years

"I wanted to challenge myself. The play is half in Spanish, and I don't speak Spanish," he said. "The play has a significant level of prose within it. I’m not a prose writer. I’m trying a lot of different things."

Twins

Amber's acting return comes after she surprised fans by announcing in May that she had welcomed twins.

Sharing the reveal on Mother's Day, the Aquaman actress posted a photo to her social media account of her newborn's tiny feet wrapped up in blankets.

© Instagram Amber welcomed twins Ocean and Agnes

Amber announced that she had welcomed a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean, and she was "elated" to share her happy news with the world.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," Amber wrote in the caption. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years."

She continued: "Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.

© Instagram Amber is also a mom to daughter Oonagh Paige

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!

"Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully."

She concluded: "To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

© Getty Images Amber moved to Spain following her defamation trial involving ex, Johnny Depp

Amber now lives in Madrid, Spain, with her children after relocating from the US in the fall of 2022. Her move came shortly after the extremely high-profile defamation trial brought on by her Hollywood A-lister ex-husband.

Amber and Johnny went to court in April 2022 in Virginia, and the case ended two months later. They later went to trial in the UK, a case that settled in December 2022.

The public scrutiny and controversy surrounding the trial were thought to be a reason why Amber wanted to restart her life on her own terms.