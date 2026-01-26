Brooklyn Beckham's extensive tattoo collection for wife Nicola Peltz as he covers up 'mama's boy' ink

Brooklyn Beckham has dedicated several tattoos to his wife, Nicola Peltz, including a floral design, which appears to have covered up a tribute to Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn resting chin on hand
Last year, Brooklyn Beckham estimated that he had somewhere between "80 to 100" tattoos while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Among them, the 26-year-old has unveiled a portrait of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on one of his arms, the word 'Married' along his left hand, and a drawing of Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck. "She always cries when I get her another tattoo," Brooklyn told USA Today in 2022. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."

brooklyn beckham eyes tattoo © Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has Nicola Peltz's eyes tattooed on his neck

A huge fan of tattoos, Brooklyn continues to expand his collection of body art, and in June 2025, the budding chef revealed that he'd added a floral design, which was reminiscent of Nicola's bridal bouquet. Captured in his joint photoshoot with Nicola for Glamour Germany, fans quickly noted that Brooklyn's new ink had covered up or, at the very least, obscured the 'mama's boy' quote, which he'd previously commissioned as a tribute to Victoria Beckham in 2018. 

brooklyn beckham posing topless with dog on his shoulders © Instagram
Brooklyn got a 'mama's boy' tattoo for Victoria Beckham in 2018

While Brooklyn himself has yet to comment on his new addition, fans have speculated that the 'Beckham family feud' may have played a part in his decision to get new artwork. 

The 'Beckham family feud' 

Last week, Brooklyn addressed reports of a Beckham family feud by sharing his side of the story. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old released a lengthy statement, declaring that he had no desire to "reconcile" with his family. "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," Brooklyn began. 

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life." Claiming that his parents had previously "controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn added that David and Victoria had "been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped." 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2023© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brooklyn released a statement last week, explaining that he did not wish to reconcile with his parents

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he continued. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since." 

Following the release of Brooklyn's statement on Monday, 19 January (which you can read in full below), David and Victoria have refrained from commenting on the matter.

I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. 

I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. 

For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out. 

My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours. 

The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. 

My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. 

Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all. 

My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused. 

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. 

My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.

