Brooklyn Beckham's extensive tattoo collection for wife Nicola Peltz as he covers up 'mama's boy' ink

Last year, Brooklyn Beckham estimated that he had somewhere between "80 to 100" tattoos while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Among them, the 26-year-old has unveiled a portrait of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on one of his arms, the word 'Married' along his left hand, and a drawing of Nicola's eyes on the back of his neck. "She always cries when I get her another tattoo," Brooklyn told USA Today in 2022. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."
A huge fan of tattoos, Brooklyn continues to expand his collection of body art, and in June 2025, the budding chef revealed that he'd added a floral design, which was reminiscent of Nicola's bridal bouquet. Captured in his joint photoshoot with Nicola for Glamour Germany, fans quickly noted that Brooklyn's new ink had covered up or, at the very least, obscured the 'mama's boy' quote, which he'd previously commissioned as a tribute to Victoria Beckham in 2018.
While Brooklyn himself has yet to comment on his new addition, fans have speculated that the 'Beckham family feud' may have played a part in his decision to get new artwork.
The 'Beckham family feud'
Last week, Brooklyn addressed reports of a Beckham family feud by sharing his side of the story. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old released a lengthy statement, declaring that he had no desire to "reconcile" with his family. "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," Brooklyn began.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life." Claiming that his parents had previously "controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn added that David and Victoria had "been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he continued. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Following the release of Brooklyn's statement on Monday, 19 January (which you can read in full below), David and Victoria have refrained from commenting on the matter.