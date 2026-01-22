Inside Nicola Peltz's LA dog charity that Victoria Beckham is said to have snubbed

Nicola Peltz was allegedly rebuffed by mother-in-law Victoria Beckham when she tried to get her support for a dog rescue effort during the LA fires in 2025, according to her husband Brooklyn. The Spice Girls' eldest son claimed that his mum had "refused" to support the initiative, as part of his explosive statement this week confirming a Beckham family feud.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn, 26, wrote: "We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family!' But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."

While Brooklyn didn't go into further details, the initiative in question was being organised by Yogi's House, the charity that Nicola co-founded in 2022. Indeed, according to a Go Fund Me page created last January, the organisation - which had raised just under $60,000 for the cause - explained that "countless dogs are at risk of losing their lives" and that they were "stepping up to provide urgent assistance".

Nicola, 31, established the "rescue dog rehousing programme" two weeks before an interview with The Sunday Times in 2022 - just months after her wedding to Brooklyn - where she revealed that the couple were about to adopt their dog, Lamb. She had originally set up the organisation, which is named after a dog she once owned called Yogi, to prevent mass euthanasia in her local dog pound.

On the Yogi's House website, Nicola is listed as a founder and director. The actress Emma Kenny is her fellow founder and director, while the latter's boyfriend Conrad Hilton is the adoption outreach coordinator. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend Sonia Ammar - whom he briefly dated in 2015 - is listed as a director and regularly posts about the charity on her Instagram.

© PA Images via Getty Images Victoria is said to have "refused" to support Nicola's charity

At the time of its launch, Nicola posted: "The laws regarding euthanizing dogs are beyond heartbreaking and I will do everything I can to change them. For now, a group of girls and I are trying to save as many dogs as possible on the red list (they're on there for absolutely no reason). These shelters are disgusting, they label dogs as aggressive just as an excuse to kill them because they're overcrowded."

Nicola herself is a passionate dog lover, owning four of her own - Lamb, Label, Birdie and Angel. Last summer, she and Brooklyn launched a dedicated Instagram account, @peltzbeckhambabies - featuring the four animals - which Victoria does not follow.