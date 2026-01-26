Mick Jagger's granddaughter's longtime partner reported missing

Mick Jagger's family are desperately searching for his granddaughter's longtime partner who has been reported missing. The rock legend's granddaughter Assisi Jackson has been with her partner, chef Alexander Key for more than a decade and shares two children with him.

Alexander was last seen at a local pub in the village of Boscastle in Cornwall on Friday 23 January in the afternoon. Assisi's mother Jade Jagger, who is Mick's daughter from his marriage to Bianca Jagger and shares Assisi with her film producer ex Piers Jackson, shared the police appeal to her public Instagram account on Monday.

The post included photos of Alexander who was described as of medium build with distinctive bright peroxide blonde hair. The 37-year-old was reported missing to Devon and Cornwall police on Saturday evening.

Alexander was reportedly seen alone on CCTV footage at the Cobweb Inn at around 2:20pm. The police wrote in their missing report statement to social media that they were "growing increasingly concerned for the welfare" of Alexander. They have advised the public to call police immediately on 999 if they know of Alexander's whereabouts and to quote the specific log number, 847 24th Jan.

While Assisi has largely kept her family life with Alexander out of the spotlight, when she revealed her first pregnancy in 2013 with HELLO!, she had been with her partner for three years and lived in Cornwall.

Assisi shares two kids with Alex

Assisi and Alexander welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in 2014. Assisi shared her pregnancy news exclusively with HELLO! months earlier.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick has eight children from different relationships, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Assisi recalled her grandfather Mick's reaction to her being pregnant: "He said, 'Well done,' and I said, 'I didn't have to try too hard.'

© Dave Benett Mick Jagger with his daughter Jade

"I imagine it's nice to be a great-grandad – although I'm not sure he likes the idea of getting old, or being called one. I call him Mick – I wouldn't start calling him grandpa. "

"She'll be a perfect mum," Assisi's mother Jade said of her daughter at the time. "Assisi is a level-headed, sweet girl and I think it will give them both a lot of pleasure. It gives you an amazing purpose in life, to fulfil nature's destiny."

Assisi and Alexander welcomed their second child, another daughter, in 2019. Assisi had previously shared her second pregnancy news with HELLO!. She said: "I’m so happy to share the amazing news that Alex and I are having our second daughter this spring. We cannot wait to meet her!"