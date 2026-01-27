Soap star Morgan Fairchild returns to The Bold & the Beautiful after 17 years

Soap opera icon Morgan Fairchild will return to the set of The Bold and the Beautiful 17 years after she last appeared on the hit show, alongside her friend and fellow actor Jim J. Bullock.

The 75-year-old will reprise her role as Dottie, the wealthy socialite and friend of Stephanie Forrester, who passed away on the show in 2012.

Morgan last appeared as Dottie in a handful of episodes in August 2009, and will guest star on the show again when Stephanie's granddaughter, Steffy, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, journeys to San Francisco to pitch a jewelry line to her.

Jim, who originally portrayed wedding planner Serge on the show back in 2005 and 2009, will play Dottie's assistant, Joseph. Spencer Pratt, best known for starring in a string of reality TV series in the '00s, will join the cast as Rich, after he and his wife, Heidi Montag, appeared on B&B in April 2025 at a fashion show.

Morgan is a soap staple, after getting her start in the industry in 1973 with Search For Tomorrow. She followed this up with roles in Falcon Crest, The City, Days of Our Lives, Fashion House and Paper Dolls. She most recently starred in General Hospital in 2024 as Haven de Havilland, a home shopping channel host.

Morgan reminisced about her time on B&B in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The first time I did Bold, God, how many years ago? A long time ago. I remember I was shooting the day Michael Jackson died. So that's however long ago that is," she recalled.

© CBS via Getty Images Morgan last appeared on the show in 2009

"Dottie is still kind of the same!" she continued. "In the first scene we have here, I'm coming in to check out the jewelry – as I would. So Jim, as Joseph, is giving me the heads up, like, 'Oh, that's fabulous,' as only he can. So we're having a lot of fun with it."

The pair then discussed how they felt about returning to the set, with Jim saying: "I'm so thrilled to get to come back and to work with Morgan. She's just a sweetheart."

© Ron Galella She has been a soap opera staple for decades

"We have a lot of fun, which was easy there. The show is absolutely, from the top down, the kindest, nicest, most grateful people, and they treat everyone with respect."

© Disney via Getty Images The 75-year-old will reprise the role of Dottie

Morgan added that the cast and crew "really do make you feel like you're part of the team, even though it's always awkward coming in when you're kind of the new kid on the block. Especially onto an established show, especially one that's this established, that's been going on forever."

© ABC via Getty Images She guest-starred on General Hospital in 2024

The blonde beauty quipped that while drama was unfolding onscreen, she and Jim were enjoying their time together as they filmed the lighter scenes. "We are having so much fun with this on Bold and the Beautiful," she said.

"We both like to do comedy, and we kind of crack each other up. So while those poor people are over there having a dramatic scene, we're over here in the corner laughing, just carrying on."