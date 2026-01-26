Defiant Victoria Beckham supported by family as she receives top honour in Paris - one week after Brooklyn controversy

Victoria was supported by her husband David Beckham and children Harper, Cruz and Romeo as she received the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres honour from the French government

Victoria Beckham in Paris © Getty
Ella Rayment-Ward
Ella Rayment-WardWriter
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham is being supported by her family for a special honour in Paris, just one week after her son Brooklyn's explosive social media post set the internet alight. Victoria jetted to Paris during Fashion Week ahead of receiving a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government.

The fashion designer was pictured out in the fashion capital with her husband David Beckham and their youngest child, daughter Harper, 14, there to cheer her on ahead of the intimate ceremony at the Ministry of Culture. Victoria joins the likes of George Clooney and Jude Law who have received the prestigious honour which recognises "major international influence" and contribution to promoting the artistic or literary fields.

Victoria stunned in a classic figure-hugging black gown with a split at the front, while her husband David looked dapper in a suit. Their daughter Harper looked lovely in a silky black dress with a shawl wrapped around her.

Media Image© GC Images

David and Victoria Beckham put their best fashion foot forward as they walked out together in Paris, looking incredibly glamorous. David was seen out in the fashion capital earlier in the day ahead of Victoria receiving her top honour on Monday. 

David and Victoria Beckham wear black and grey and walk out of a hotel - followed by their children© GC Images

The red carpet was truly rolled out for the Beckhams. David and Victoria led the way as their children walked behind them, looking equally as glamorous for the special occasion. 

Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham arriving in Paris © GC Images

A little black dress never goes wrong. Victoria proved why she's a style icon for many as she stepped out in a tight long-sleeved dress, which she paired with heels and a matching black bag. 

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France© GC Images

David Beckham was on dad duty as he walked past photographers next to his youngest child, daughter Harper. The 14-year-old matched with her mother in black for the special occasion abroad. 

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images

Harper looked lovely with a simple chain necklace to go with her evening look. She opted to wear her hair out in a cascade of waves. 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham leaving their hotel during Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France.© GC Images

It's Posh and Becks everyone! The couple dressed to impress for their family outing in Paris as they brushed off the drama following their son Brooklyn's explosive six-page post last week. 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France© GC Images

Another look at Victoria's gorgeous gown as she receives her top honour in Paris. The dress featured cape sleeves and a asymmetrical hem that was slightly longer at the back. 

Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham, Kim Turnball and Romeo Beckham are seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026© GC Images

David and Victoria were also joined by two of their sons, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23. The Beckham boys dressed up for the occasion in suit jackets as they were joined by their girlfriends. Cruz walked alongside his partner, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, while Romeo and his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull, were behind the couple. 

David was pictured in Paris ahead of his wife on Monday. The former professional football player, who has been keeping a low profile since his son's bombshell statement, was pictured on the streets of the world's fashion capital on 26 January during Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 Week. David cut a casual figure in a denim co-ord and beanie as he stepped out of a black car with an oversized bag in hand. 

The Manchester United alum's surprise solo appearance abroad also comes just three days after his middle son Romeo Beckham, 23, walked the runway for American Designer Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

David Beckham is seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images
David Beckham is seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Romeo strutted the Paris catwalk on 23 January in a pair of slouchy jeans and a leather jacket for the menswear show as his girlfriend, DJ and model Kim Turnbull, 24, cheered him on from the front row. Romeo's younger brother Cruz, 20, and Cruz's girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, later joined the couple in Paris for a double dinner date on Saturday night. 

The Beckhams support Romeo in Paris

Romeo Beckham on the runway at the Willy Chavarria Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show© WWD via Getty Images
Romeo Beckham on the runway at the Willy Chavarria Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show

After Romeo walked the 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, his family were among the first to send their congratulations on social media. Romeo's mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who is no stranger to the luxury fashion world, shared a video of her son on the runway and gushed that she was "proud". 

Romeo's siblings also sent their support on Instagram. His little sister Harper, 14, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on her private account, which Romeo reposted. "Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]" she wrote. Meanwhile, Cruz added: "Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh."

What did Brooklyn say about his dad David?

Brooklyn Beckham in a suit standing with Victoria and David Beckham© WireImage
Brooklyn took aim at his parents David and Victoria in his scathing social media post

Brooklyn Beckham took the internet by storm on 19 January when he posted a scathing six-page statement stacked with bombshell claims about his parents, David and Victoria, as he announced he does "not want to reconcile with [his] family". Brooklyn alleged his parents had "controlled" him and had tried "endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022. 

Brooklyn also claimed he had been "rejected" from his dad's 50th birthday celebrations after he was noticeably absent from David's early birthday bash in Miami in March and again at his party in London in May. 

After claiming his wife had been "consistently disrespected" by his family, Brooklyn claimed he and Nicola had "still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him."

He continued: "He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited."

"It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all."

Brooklyn alleged that "Brand Beckham comes first" in his family. He added: "We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'."

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More