Defiant Victoria Beckham supported by family as she receives top honour in Paris - one week after Brooklyn controversy

Victoria Beckham is being supported by her family for a special honour in Paris, just one week after her son Brooklyn's explosive social media post set the internet alight. Victoria jetted to Paris during Fashion Week ahead of receiving a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government.
The fashion designer was pictured out in the fashion capital with her husband David Beckham and their youngest child, daughter Harper, 14, there to cheer her on ahead of the intimate ceremony at the Ministry of Culture. Victoria joins the likes of George Clooney and Jude Law who have received the prestigious honour which recognises "major international influence" and contribution to promoting the artistic or literary fields.
Victoria stunned in a classic figure-hugging black gown with a split at the front, while her husband David looked dapper in a suit. Their daughter Harper looked lovely in a silky black dress with a shawl wrapped around her.
David and Victoria Beckham put their best fashion foot forward as they walked out together in Paris, looking incredibly glamorous. David was seen out in the fashion capital earlier in the day ahead of Victoria receiving her top honour on Monday.
The red carpet was truly rolled out for the Beckhams. David and Victoria led the way as their children walked behind them, looking equally as glamorous for the special occasion.
A little black dress never goes wrong. Victoria proved why she's a style icon for many as she stepped out in a tight long-sleeved dress, which she paired with heels and a matching black bag.
David Beckham was on dad duty as he walked past photographers next to his youngest child, daughter Harper. The 14-year-old matched with her mother in black for the special occasion abroad.
Harper looked lovely with a simple chain necklace to go with her evening look. She opted to wear her hair out in a cascade of waves.
It's Posh and Becks everyone! The couple dressed to impress for their family outing in Paris as they brushed off the drama following their son Brooklyn's explosive six-page post last week.
Another look at Victoria's gorgeous gown as she receives her top honour in Paris. The dress featured cape sleeves and a asymmetrical hem that was slightly longer at the back.
David and Victoria were also joined by two of their sons, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23. The Beckham boys dressed up for the occasion in suit jackets as they were joined by their girlfriends. Cruz walked alongside his partner, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, while Romeo and his girlfriend, model and DJ Kim Turnbull, were behind the couple.
David was pictured in Paris ahead of his wife on Monday. The former professional football player, who has been keeping a low profile since his son's bombshell statement, was pictured on the streets of the world's fashion capital on 26 January during Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 Week. David cut a casual figure in a denim co-ord and beanie as he stepped out of a black car with an oversized bag in hand.
The Manchester United alum's surprise solo appearance abroad also comes just three days after his middle son Romeo Beckham, 23, walked the runway for American Designer Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.
Romeo strutted the Paris catwalk on 23 January in a pair of slouchy jeans and a leather jacket for the menswear show as his girlfriend, DJ and model Kim Turnbull, 24, cheered him on from the front row. Romeo's younger brother Cruz, 20, and Cruz's girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30, later joined the couple in Paris for a double dinner date on Saturday night.
The Beckhams support Romeo in Paris
After Romeo walked the 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, his family were among the first to send their congratulations on social media. Romeo's mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who is no stranger to the luxury fashion world, shared a video of her son on the runway and gushed that she was "proud".
Romeo's siblings also sent their support on Instagram. His little sister Harper, 14, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on her private account, which Romeo reposted. "Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria [black love heart emoji]" she wrote. Meanwhile, Cruz added: "Ohhhhhh yeahhhhhh."
What did Brooklyn say about his dad David?
Brooklyn Beckham took the internet by storm on 19 January when he posted a scathing six-page statement stacked with bombshell claims about his parents, David and Victoria, as he announced he does "not want to reconcile with [his] family". Brooklyn alleged his parents had "controlled" him and had tried "endlessly to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in April 2022.
Brooklyn also claimed he had been "rejected" from his dad's 50th birthday celebrations after he was noticeably absent from David's early birthday bash in Miami in March and again at his party in London in May.
After claiming his wife had been "consistently disrespected" by his family, Brooklyn claimed he and Nicola had "still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him."
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.
