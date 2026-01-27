Meet 90s pop superstar Sarah McLachlan's two lookalike children she shares with musician ex-husband

Known for her deeply confessional songwriting, 90s icon Sarah McLachlan has long drawn from her personal life, candidly reflecting on love, heartbreak, and motherhood in her music. The three-time Grammy winner and Canadian Music Hall of Fame member was previously married for 11 years to drummer Ashwin Sood, with whom shares two daughters.
Today, we’re taking a look at Sarah’s heartfelt relationship with her daughters, and how music has continued to help the legendary songwriter express herself.
Sarah and Ashwin at the BMG Grammy afterparty in 2004
Relationship with Ashwin Sood
Sarah met her ex-husband in the early 90s while he was touring with the band Lava Hay. Ashwin later played the drums on her track “I Will Not Forget You” from Solace (1991), and went on to establish himself as a producer for artists like Bass is Base.
The couple tied the knot in Negril, Jamaica in 1997, and later welcomed two daughters: India Ann Sushil (2002) and Taja Summer (2007).
Sarah opened up about her "pretty gross" split to Billboard
Divorce
Ashwin and Sarah went their separate ways in 2008 after eleven years of marriage. The singer spoke about the difficult split and how it affected her music in a candid interview with Billboard that same year.
"I haven't said anything about it because I've been terrified. But I figure there's no good time to say it, so I just said it,” she told the publication; while she didn’t get into details, she called the split “pretty gross”.
Sarah also shared the heartbreak behind two of her upcoming hits at the time, describing “U Want Me 2” as about “that really confusing place at the end of a relationship where there’s no communication or closure” and “Don’t Give Up On Us” as “a plea to give it another chance and keep trying”.
You may also like
From L-R: India, Sarah, and Taja
Motherhood
The “When She Loved Me” singer previously spoke about juggling motherhood and music with the Tampa Bay Times in 2015, sharing that she’s “just mom” to her two daughters. “That doesn’t stop because I get offstage at 11…they just want their stories read to them. And I kind of love that, because it’s really grounding.”
Sarah has been open about her “fraught” relationship with her eldest daughter, India, now 23, sharing with Variety that she wrote her 2025 track “Gravity” about the pair’s relationship.
"What I came to realise is that so much of what I perceived as obstinance or rage was actually masking a ton of anxiety on her part,” she said, revealing that the pair went to counselling together. “I wrote ‘Gravity’ as a way of saying to her, ‘I’ve always loved you and want the best for you’”.
The singer’s youngest daughter Taja, now 18, graduated from Shift Dance Academy in 2025 and is currently majoring in communications at Loyola Marymount University.
Sarah is shown to be close with her daughters, posting a tender tribute to them on Mother’s Day. “Best gig in the world💗,” she wrote, alongside a gallery of heartfelt snaps.