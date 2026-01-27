Meet 90s pop superstar Sarah McLachlan's two lookalike children she shares with musician ex-husband

From L-R: India, Sarah, and Taja

The “When She Loved Me” singer previously spoke about juggling motherhood and music with the Tampa Bay Times in 2015, sharing that she’s “just mom” to her two daughters. “That doesn’t stop because I get offstage at 11…they just want their stories read to them. And I kind of love that, because it’s really grounding.”

Sarah has been open about her “fraught” relationship with her eldest daughter, India, now 23, sharing with Variety that she wrote her 2025 track “Gravity” about the pair’s relationship.

"What I came to realise is that so much of what I perceived as obstinance or rage was actually masking a ton of anxiety on her part,” she said, revealing that the pair went to counselling together. “I wrote ‘Gravity’ as a way of saying to her, ‘I’ve always loved you and want the best for you’”.

The singer’s youngest daughter Taja, now 18, graduated from Shift Dance Academy in 2025 and is currently majoring in communications at Loyola Marymount University.

Sarah is shown to be close with her daughters, posting a tender tribute to them on Mother’s Day. “Best gig in the world💗,” she wrote, alongside a gallery of heartfelt snaps.