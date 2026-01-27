Miranda Lambert is glowing in sun-soaked selfie with husband Brendan as they mark special celebration

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

On Monday, January 26, the "Hell On Heels" singer and her hubby celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

She and Brendan, who is originally from Staten Island, met in 2018 when she had an appearance on Good Morning America and he was working at the ABC studios as a security guard. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

In honor of their special day, Miranda took to Instagram and shared several sweet, loved-up photos alongside the retired firefighter.

The first of which sees them cozying up next to each other smiling ear-to-ear, and in the next, she appears atop a horse that Brendan is holding on to. She also shared a sun-soaked selfie of themselves enjoying glasses of wine at what appears to be a vineyard, and more photos of the pair through the years.

"Cheers to 7 years @brendanjmcloughlin," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan married in 2019

"Omg the cutest pics! Happy Anniversary!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary to one beautiful couple! Cheers!" and: "Happy Anniversary!! Sure has gone by quick!!!" as well as: "I'm so glad you found your soulmate and are obviously so happy. You deserve it all! Congrats!"

When Miranda is not on the road or busy with a Las Vegas residency — she has about a dozen forthcoming performances across the States from February to July — she and Brendan live in a sprawling Tennessee home.

The property, which is reportedly worth $3.4 million, is near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and even has a 400-acre horse farm.

© Instagram The couple is based in Tennessee

The main house boasts 3,544 square feet, and is surrounded by two guest cabins, a boathouse, a lake, plus 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage.

© Instagram The singer shared a slew of photos of the pair through the years

Miranda, speaking with Extra shortly after their wedding about becoming a stepmom — Brendan shares a son who is around six years old with ex Kaihla Rettinger — said: "My stepson is amazing."

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great," she added.