Miranda Lambert opens up about not having children with ex Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is happy with her decision to not have children.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2016, though they didn't welcome any children together.

Like her ex with his wife Gwen Stefani's kids, the country star is a stepparent, to her husband Brendan McLoughlin's four-year-old son Landon, and moreover, she says mentoring aspiring musicians has fulfilled any desire she may have had to be a mom.

Recommended video You may also like Miranda Lambert welcomes new horse into the family

Speaking on the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo, Miranda opened up about how not having children of her own has made way for her becoming a mentor to a younger generation of singers.

"Since I don't have children of my own, I want to use that part of what I've learned for younger generations," she explained.

"Especially of artists because nobody tells you how this goes," she added, noting: "Nobody sits there and gives you a handbook of, like, 'Well, when you make it to this level, this is what's gonna happen.'"

© Getty Miranda and Blake were married for four years

"Just seeing the fire in the eyes of someone just starting out, it reignites your fire," she further noted, and that in doing so she alleviates any "burnout" she might be experiencing.

MORE: Miranda Lambert releases divorce anthem Alimony, as she surprises fans with album news

MORE: Miranda Lambert reunites with husband Brendan McLoughlin after scandal

She went on: "Being around that new fire and young people that are so hungry and so inspired is like, 'I want some of that,' you know?" adding: "I wanna give them some of the wisdom and some of the reminders [to] enjoy the ride."

© Getty She met Brendan on Good Morning America

While she may not have children, she maintained: "I wanna just be there for anybody that just needs a sounding board because I've been there."

MORE: Miranda Lambert mourns death of two 'best friends' just six weeks apart: 'I'm so heartbroken'

© Getty They tied the knot in 2019

Miranda married her husband Brendan, a former police officer from Staten Island, in 2019. Speaking with Extra after their wedding about becoming a stepmom — Brendan shares his son with ex Kaihla Rettinger — she said: "My stepson is amazing."

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares strict marriage rule she follows with husband Brendan McLoughlin

© Instagram The singer is a stepmom to Brendan's four-year-old son

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great," she added.

While the couple is based in Primm Springs, Tennessee, they own a place in New York, where Brenda's son lives with his mom.