Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's relationship today following split The country singers were married between 2011 and 2015

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were at one point, one of country music's most iconic couples.

The pair were married between 2011 and 2015 and have since gone on to lead happy lives with their respective new partners.

Miranda is now married to Brendan McLoughlin, while Blake is married to Gwen Stefani, and it appears they are on civil terms with one another today too, having both attended many of the same events in recent times, including the CMA Awards.

However, at the time of their split, the couple hit the headlines as they both opened up about the divorce - with Blake admitting he was "heartbroken".

The God's Country singer, spoke about the split while chatting to Billboard a year after they announced their break up.

He admitted that his 10th studio album, If I'm Honest, was his "divorce record". The singer said in July 2016: "When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the [expletive] went down. When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell."

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015

Miranda, meanwhile, told Health back in November 2019: "When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, 'Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!' But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I'm never gonna get used to the public eye in that way."

She also added during an interview with CBS News in May 2022 that she was not ready for the amount of attention she received following the split. "I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music," she said.

The country stars have both spoken out about their divorce

Miranda has now been happily married to husband Brendan since January 2019, with the pair tying the knot in a surprise secret wedding.

Blake and Gwen, meanwhile, got married in July 2021, and the country star is now a doting stepfather to his famous wife's three sons - Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, eight.

