Former Bond girl, Sophie Marceau, 59, twins with her daughter at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Marceau proved that style clearly runs in the family as she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week alongside her daughter, Juliette Lemley, in a striking and elegant mother-daughter moment.

The former Bond girl, 59, attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show on Monday, January 26, 2026, with Juliette, 23, and the resemblance was unmistakable. From their shared dark hair and soft features to their effortless Parisian polish, the duo looked less like mother and daughter and more like chic twins.

© Getty Images Sophie and Juliette attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show

For the couture outing, Sophie opted for a sleek, architectural black ensemble that balanced elegance with edge. She wore a fitted black jacket with sculptural detailing at the hips, paired with a fluid satin skirt that skimmed her frame and classic black heels finished with gold accents. Her signature fringe framed her face, and her minimal makeup let her natural beauty take centre stage.

Juliette, meanwhile, offered a youthful counterpoint in a textured black denim mini dress with gold button detailing, worn over a black turtleneck and sheer tights. She finished the look with ankle boots and a small black handbag, echoing her mother’s palette while adding her own modern twist.

© Corbis via Getty Images The pair were all smiles at Fashion Week

Standing side by side, the similarities between the pair were undeniable – right down to their relaxed smiles and confident stride.

Sophie has been a regular fixture at Paris Fashion Week over the years, and just a day earlier she was photographed attending the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show on her own.

© Getty Images Sophie and Juliette looked elegant at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show

For that appearance, she leaned into rich, tonal dressing, wearing a dark brown leather shearling aviator jacket with a cream collar, layered over a knit top and a leather midi skirt with contrast seam detailing. Taupe pointed-toe boots completed the look, cementing her reputation as one of fashion’s most consistently elegant front-row presences.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sophie at the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show

While Sophie’s career spans decades – from her breakout role in La Boum at the tender age of 14, to international fame as Bond girl Elektra King in The World Is Not Enough – Juliette is just beginning to carve out her own path.

© Getty Images Sophie with Pierce Brosnan as 007 in 'The World Is Not Enough'

The daughter of Sophie and producer Jim Lemley, Juliette currently works as a Production Assistant at the Théâtre de Paris and has worked alongside Hollywood legend Al Pacino.

Once the ingénue of French cinema, Sophie now occupies a rare space: an actress whose style, relevance and confidence have only sharpened with time – and who now gets to share that spotlight with the next generation.