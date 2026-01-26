Julia Fox, Elizabeth Olsen and Alix Earle lead the best celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week menswear always delivers a front row worth watching, and the Fall/Winter 2026–2027 shows were no exception. On January 25, 2026 some of the most recognisable names in film, fashion and social media converged in Paris to take in the latest collections, turning the audience into almost as much of a spectacle as the runway itself. From deliberately confrontational styling to polished, minimalist tailoring, the looks reflected the current mood of menswear: sharp, experimental and increasingly blurred across gender lines. Among the most talked-about attendees were Julia Fox, Elizabeth Olsen and Alix Earle, each bringing a very different energy to the shows – and proving that Paris Fashion Week remains a global stage for personal style statements as much as new-season trends.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Julia Fox Julia Fox did more than attend Paris Fashion Week, she walked the runway in the Willy Chavarria menswear show. Julia modelled a high-neck, animal-print top tucked into a glossy black leather pencil skirt, styled with sheer tights, pointed heels, sharp sunglasses and a slick, sculptural hairstyle. Finished with a black clutch and bold red lip, the look felt deliberately confrontational and controlled, fashion as statement rather than spectacle.

© Getty Images for Jacquemus Elizabeth Olsen Elizabeth took a more restrained approach, opting for clean lines and muted tones that felt quietly confident. Her structured black-and-neutral ensemble played with proportion rather than drama, pairing relaxed tailoring with polished accessories. Worn with soft hair and minimal makeup, the look underscored her reputation for thoughtful, wearable fashion choices. It was a reminder that subtlety still has power on a front row increasingly dominated by maximalism.



© Getty Images for Jacquemus Alix Earle Alix brought a distinctly modern, influencer-led sensibility to Paris, choosing a sleek, all-black look with exaggerated volume and statement heels. The silhouette was bold without feeling forced, styled with loose hair and pared-back beauty to keep the focus on shape. Confident and camera-ready, her appearance highlighted how digital-first stars now sit comfortably alongside Hollywood actors at fashion’s most exclusive shows.



© Getty Images for Jacquemus Anna Wintour Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour remained instantly recognisable in her signature sunglasses, anchoring a floral-embroidered coat over a rich, dark ensemble. Equal parts authority and elegance, her presence reaffirmed her enduring influence – even as menswear continues to evolve around her.

© Getty Images for Jacquemus Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Actors Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton coordinated effortlessly, with Josh favouring relaxed tailoring and soft neutrals while Tamsin opted for a striking red dress with sculptural lines. Together, they delivered a polished but unfussy front-row moment that felt modern and cohesive.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sophie Marceau French actress Sophie Marceau embraced timeless Parisian style in a shearling-trimmed leather jacket paired with a midi skirt and tonal boots. The look balanced warmth and sophistication, proving once again that effortless dressing only gets better with experience.

© Getty Images Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh Singer Pharrell Williams arrived arm-in-arm with his wife Helen Lasichanh, delivering a relaxed but considered front-row moment. Pharrell wore a beige textured bomber jacket layered over a white tee, paired with dark flared jeans, trainers, a baseball cap and sunglasses for an effortlessly cool finish. Helen opted for a cropped black leather jacket over a pleated mini skirt, sheer tights and chunky lace-up sneakers, grounding the look with a structured handbag and minimal styling.

© Getty Images Lennon Gallagher Nepo baby Lennon Gallagher channelled contemporary rock-star energy in a leather jacket, relaxed trousers and dark sunglasses. The look nodded to his Brit-pop lineage while staying firmly rooted in the current menswear landscape – cool, unfussy and self-assured.

