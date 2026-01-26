Paris Fashion Week menswear always delivers a front row worth watching, and the Fall/Winter 2026–2027 shows were no exception. On January 25, 2026 some of the most recognisable names in film, fashion and social media converged in Paris to take in the latest collections, turning the audience into almost as much of a spectacle as the runway itself. From deliberately confrontational styling to polished, minimalist tailoring, the looks reflected the current mood of menswear: sharp, experimental and increasingly blurred across gender lines. Among the most talked-about attendees were Julia Fox, Elizabeth Olsen and Alix Earle, each bringing a very different energy to the shows – and proving that Paris Fashion Week remains a global stage for personal style statements as much as new-season trends.
Julia Fox, Elizabeth Olsen and Alix Earle lead the best celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week
The stars came out in style for Paris Fashion Week menswear Fall/Winter shows for 2026–2027
2 minutes ago
