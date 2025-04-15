Horrifying discovery at Gene Hackman's remote estate where he was found dead

New details continue to emerge about the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. According to a health report obtained by TMZ, the couple's Santa Fe home in New Mexico was infested with dead rodents and nests.

The New Mexico Department of Public Health issued an environmental assessment on the property back in March and it was revealed that Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), caused by hantavirus.

© Animal Rescue Inc/ Facebook The couple were found dead in February along with their dog

The disease is spread through mouse and rat's urine and droppings, with feces discovered in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the couple's property. A live rodent and a dead rodent, along with a nest, was also found in the garages.

Two vehicles belonging to Gene and Betsy were also found to be infested with rodents with clear signs of droppings and nests. It seems the infestation was an ongoing problem as the official investigators found live traps located in the outbuilding. Betsy had contacted a medical concierge service on February 12, just days before the couple's tragic passing.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The couple's property was deemed a potential breeding ground for hantavirus

The deadly disease affects the lungs, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms before the severe illness progresses.

Betsy's body was found on the floor of the bathroom with a space heater placed near her head while an open prescription bottle was on the counter with pills "scattered" everywhere.

The public health report deemed the property a potential breeding ground for hantavirus. Unlike his wife, the Oscar-winning actor passed away due to heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

© Getty Images Gene Hackman was an Oscar-winning actor

The Superman actor's body was discovered in the mudroom with both bodies showing "obvious signs of death".

The primary residence was ruled as low risk as there was no signs of rodent activity inside the couple's home. The health service ensured first responders and family members who had visited the property were safe.

© Getty Images Morgan Freeman paid tribute to Gene Hackman during the "In Memoriam" segment at the 97th Academy Awards

The 95-year-old and his wife of 30 years were discovered dead along with their dog on February 27 by a maintenance worker.

Morgan Freeman paid tribute to the late actor during his Oscar memoriam speech at the 97th Academy Awards. "Our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend...Gene Hackman," he began. "He received two Oscars. But more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.

"Gene always said I don't think about legacy, I hope people just remember me as someone who tried to do good work. And Gene...you will be remembered for that. And so much more."