Calvin Klein, 83, and model boyfriend, 36, twin in matching outfits during rare sighting

Calvin Klein may be 46 years older than his boyfriend, Kevin Baker, but he appears to have no trouble keeping up with his model beau.

The 83-year-old fashion designer was pictured with Kevin, 36, on Monday during a rare sighting as the pair left Gold's Gym in Venice, Los Angeles.

Following their workout, Calvin and Kevin exited the gym wearing matching outfits, with both men sporting long-sleeved black tops and gray cargo pants.

The only difference in their ensembles was their footwear, with Calvin sporting a pair of dark Nike sneakers, while Kevin opted for a pair of white Converse.

© BACKGRID Calvin and Kevin wore matching tops and cargo pants

Relationship

Calvin and Kevin are notoriously private about their relationship, but they have been together for around a decade.

While it's unclear when they started dating, they were first publicly spotted together in 2016 at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India.

© Getty Images Calvin and Kevin have been together for at least a decade

Not long after that first sighting in March, the couple were spotted at the Broadway Opening Night Performance of American Psycho in New York and the 2016 Future of Fashion Runway Show.

Kevin is a model who has featured in many editorial shoots, from magazines like Supplementaire to Homme Style. He's been linked to agencies like Nous and Heffner.

After a few years of campaigns in the early 2010s, it seems Kevin hasn't done any modeling since. He also seems to keep a relatively low profile, as he doesn't appear to have any public social media.

© Getty Images Calvin and Kevin are very private about their relationship

Before Kevin, Calvin had a two-year relationship with model Nicholas Gruber, who was 20 at the time, while Calvin was 68. They split in 2012.

Calvin has been married twice. He wed Jayne Centre in 1965, but they split in 1974. They share a daughter, Marci Klein.

He married his assistant, Kelly Rector, in Rome in 1986, and they were together for nine years until they split in 1996, officially divorcing in 2006, but they have remained "the closest of friends."

© WireImage Calvin dated Nicholas Gruber for two years

Following his divorce from Kelly in 2006, Calvin publicly announced he is bisexual.

In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Calvin said of his sexuality: "I've experienced – and I've said it before – a lot of my fantasies. I've experienced sex with men, with women. I've fallen in love with women. I've married women. And I have a family."

© Getty Images Calvin has remained great friends with his second ex-wife, Kelly Rector

Calvin has kept a relatively low profile since stepping down from his company, Calvin Klein Inc., in 2003, which he co-founded with his best friend, Barry Schwartz, in 1968.

Calvin Klein Inc. was bought by Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. (now known as PVH Corp.) for an estimated $700 million. Calvin and Barry each immediately pocketed $215 million in cash and stock from the deal, with additional payouts of as much as $270 million in the years to follow.