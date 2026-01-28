Jennifer Lopez's child is Marc Anthony's double in new photos amid baby news

Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz, was the spitting image of her father, Marc Anthony, during her latest outing with her mom. The pair were photographed carrying out some errands this week, twinning in matching denim.

The singer’s sartorial agenda leaned preppy as she exuded chic in a tweed blazer layered over a blue button-up shirt. The look was styled with wide-legged jeans that were cinched at the waist by a brown leather belt. Jennifer accessorized with brown sunglasses and a leather, croc-effect bag. The 56-year-old's toasted-almond hued locks were left down in a straight style while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye and a dark berry lip.

Meanwhile, Emme donned a grey graphic t-shirt with baggy jeans and a chunky belt. The 17-year-old completed the look with Converse sneakers and a pair of wired headphones.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, holding hands with her daughter Emme

Despite their close-knit appearance, Jennifer is steadily preparing for her child to soon fly the nest for college. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the opening night of her 'Up All Night Live in Las Vegas' residency, the singer reflected on her twins, Max and Emme, flying the nest.

"I feel really good about it," she said. "I'm like, [I] can't believe that we've gotten here, you know, just the three of us. It's, you know, been a journey for all three of us through this life [because] I was a single mom since they were 3 years old."

© GAMR / BACKGRID Jennifer looked so chic in a tweed blazer

She continued: "People have come in and out of my life, but it really has just been the three of us. And to see how they're kind of like thriving right now and the adults, like young adults that they're growing into, and they're so ready for their life. They're so ready to get out there and I remember what that felt like [at] 18."

Although Jennifer faces an empty nest, she expressed that she’s "so excited" for her twins to experience life independently. "I'm so excited for that because I know that they have this like, home for them to come home to that is solid and will be solid for them for the rest of their life, and they know that, even more importantly," she said. "So they have that love and they can go out and do whatever they want."

The singer welcomed her twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in February 2008. Although Jennifer and Marc separated in 2011, they have maintained a strong bond and continue to co-parent their children amicably. The photographs come just before Marc announced that he is expecting a baby with his wife, Nadia Ferreira Muñiz.

Taking to Instagram on January 28, Marc shared a photo of his wife's blossoming baby bump. "Happy 3rd anniversary!! Qué regalo tan grande nos da la vida. Dios es grande. Marquito is going to be a big brother," read the caption.