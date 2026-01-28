WATCH: Kurt Russell puts Aspen living with Goldie Hawn to use in Super Bowl commercial debut

As one of the foremost representatives of Aspen living, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have certainly honed their skills on the snow slopes over the decades. And now, the latter's putting it to good use!

Kurt, 74, makes his Super Bowl commercial debut with a new spot for Michelob ULTRA, starring alongside fellow actor Lewis Pullman (in his own commercial debut) for an ad named "The ULTRA Instructor."

As can be seen in the video above, the Overboard star assumes the role of a ski instructor to the unlucky Lewis, 32, and we're sure his real-life familiarity with the sport must've come in handy.

© Michelob ULTRA Kurt Russell and Lewis Pullman for Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl LX commercial

In a press release, Kurt stated: "It was a real treat to make my first-ever Super Bowl commercial and doing it with Michelob ULTRA was great."

"My character showcases how a coach, or an instructor, can help motivate an athlete to unlock their competitive spirit and achieve victory – whether that's impressing friends on the slopes to win ULTRA's or going for Olympic gold. I'm excited for fans to see this, especially as we head into the pinnacle of sporting competition with the Super Bowl and the Olympic Winter Games."

Also appearing in the commercial are Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Olympian and NHL champion T. J. Oshie. Joseph Kosinski, known for directing action-packed flicks like Top Gun: Maverick and the newly Oscar-nominated F1, helmed the commercial.