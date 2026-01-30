That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, 46, looks as youthful as ever

Wilmer Valderrama may have first captured hearts as swaggering teen Fez on That '70s Show, but more than 25 years on, the actor is proving that some stars don’t just age well – they barely seem to age at all.

Stepping out in Las Vegas last week for the launch of UFC on Paramount+, Wilmer looked every bit the polished leading man as he posed alongside fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

© Variety via Getty Images Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama at the launch of UFC on Paramount+

Dressed in a sharp black jacket and trousers, with his signature confidence firmly intact, the actor sparked instant nostalgia among fans who swear he looks remarkably close to his early-2000s sitcom days.

Since wrapping That '70s Show in 2006, Wilmer has quietly built one of the more consistent post-sitcom careers of his generation. He’s spent over a decade starring as Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS, becoming a fan favourite and a core part of the long-running franchise.

© FilmMagic Wilmer looks fresh-faced as ever as he celebrates his 46th birthday

Beyond acting, he’s flexed his voice-over muscles in animated hits like Encanto, lent his producing skills to a range of projects, and remained a familiar face on both network television and streaming platforms – an impressive feat in an industry where longevity is anything but guaranteed.

Of course, Wilmer’s personal life has often attracted just as much attention as his career. Over the years, he’s been linked to a roll-call of famous women including Mandy Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson and Demi Lovato – relationships that once made him a permanent fixture in early-2000s pop-culture headlines.

© FilmMagic Wilmer and Amanda with their daughter Nakano at the Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2"

These days, however, his life looks far more settled. He became engaged to Amanda in 2020, and together they share two children: daughter Nakano Ocean, born in 2021, and a second child welcomed in 2025.

That sense of balance was on full display at the UFC on Paramount+ launch, where Wilmer and Amanda looked relaxed, confident and very much in sync. She opted for a chic grey tailored co-ord with a cropped vest top, while Wilmer kept things sleek and understated – the kind of couple styling that suggests they know exactly who they are.

© CBS Wilmer and co-stars on the set of NCIS

For fans who grew up watching Fez flirt his way through basement hangouts in Wisconsin, seeing Wilmer still thriving feels oddly comforting. He may have left the bell-bottoms behind, but the star power, it seems, never went anywhere.