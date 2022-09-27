That '70s Show then vs now: See how the cast has changed over the years The sitcome ended more than 15 years ago

More than 15 years have passed since the end of That '70s Show, which ran for eight seasons between 1999 and 2006, and now fans are finally getting a spinoff show.

Titled That '90s Show, the new Netflix series follows the offspring of Topher Grace's Eric and Laura Prepon's Donna as they make friends with a new generation of kids in Wisconsin. But whatever happened to the original Point Place kids? From Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Wilmer Valderrama, keep scrolling to see what they're up to now…

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Topher Grace led the original series as Eric, a high school student who, along, with his group of teenage friends, are going through the tumultuous phase of adolescence. Since the series wrapped, Topher has become better known for portraying Eddie Brock / Venom in the superhero flick Spider-Man 3. He has also appeared in the films Interstellar, BlackkKlansman and Mona Lisa Smile. He currently stars as Tom Hayworth in the hit comedy series Home Economics.

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Jackie was the youngest of the group and Mila Kunis was likewise the youngest star of the show and was aged only 14 when the series kicked off. While her character was started off as quite immature and spoilt, as it progressed, fans saw a more genuine side of Jackie. Mila has gone on to enjoy an incredible career, starring in everything from comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Ted to dramas like Black Swan. She also later found love with her former co-star, Ashton Kuctcher and the two tied the knot in 2015.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Ashton Kutcher played Michael Kelso on the show's first seven seasons but appeared in a limited capacity in the final run of episodes since his acting career was already taking off! He appeared in films The Butterfly Effect and Dude, Where's My Car? before establishing himself as a leading man for romcoms. These days, however, he's spent more time working as a producer and an entrepreneur. He was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 and now shares two daughters with wife Mila, who he married in 2015.

Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde

Before landing the role on That '70s Show, Danny Masterson was already a television regular, having appeared on Party of Five, Cybill, Joe's Life and Roseanne, to name a few. However, his career after the show ended has been marred by accusations of sexual misconduct. While he did appear on the Netflix series The Ranch alongside his former co-star Ashton, he was written off after three seasons following serious allegations. As it stands, the disgraced actor is currently awaiting trial for the rape of three women during the early 2000s. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 45 years.

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Viewers these days might know Laura Prepon from her time playing Alex Vause in Netflix hit Orange is the New Black, but it was That '70s Show where the actress got her start. She played Eric's love interest Donna Pinciotti. Her other credits include the 2016 film The Girl on the Train and the television series Are You There, Chelsea? and October Road.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama has enjoyed a total transformation since his time on the sitcom playing foreign exchange student Fez. He has become better known post-That '70s Show for his time playing Special Agent Nick Torres on long-running police procedural NCIS, but has also lent his voice to the animated film Encanto and will soon be starring as Zorro in a live-action remake for Disney.

