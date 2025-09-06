Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glen Powell spotted in New York City with Hollywood nepo baby
Glenn Powell was seen out to dinner in the Big Apple with YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade and her very famous mom, Lori Loughlin.

Glen Powell poses on red carpet
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
16 minutes ago
Glen Powell was just spotted in New York City with a very famous nepo baby. The Top Gun: Maverick actor and Olivia Jade Giannulli were seen enjoying a dinner at Il Cantinori on Sunday, August 31, per DeuxMoi. Olivia's mom, Lori Loughlin, was spotted at the dinner with Glen as well. Later that night, they were spotted at Treasure Club, leaving together around 2 a.m. Both Glen and Olivia have recently come out of long term relationships. Glen and Gigi Paris broke up in April 2023, while Olivia ended her on-again-off-again relationship with actor Jacob Elordi last month.

HELLO! reached out to both Glen and Olivia's reps for comment.

This isn't the first Hollywood star that Glen has been linked to in recent months. In March, he was reported to be seeing his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. Their press tour sparked a lot of buzz, especially since at the time, both Glen and Sydney were in relationships with other people. Glen with his ex-girlfriend Gigi and Sydney with her ex-fiance Jonathan Davino.

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli© Getty Images for Sephora Collect
Olivia has an older sister, Isabella

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia's parents are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Lori is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, while Mossimo is an American fashion designer. Olivia works as a YouTuber and influencer, recently moving to Paris to continue pursuing her career. She told her 1.84 million subscribers: "I'm living in Paris for a little while. There's just a lot going on, and it's all really good and really exciting."

Olivia Jade Giannulli attends "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund © Getty Images
Olivia has 1.2 million followers on Instagram

In 2019, Olivia was involved in the college admissions scandal colloquially known as the Varsity Blues scandal. When she applied to the University of Southern California, her mom paid a total of $500,000 to Rick Singer and submitted photos of Olivia posing for a photo on an ergometer rowing machine, insinuating she was a competitive rower. In repercussions of the bribery, Lori was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced to two months in prison.

Glen Powell's dating history

Olivia Jade Giannulli attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's © Getty Images for Elton John AIDS
Olivia dated Jacob Elordi for four years

Glen broke up with ex-girlfriend Gigi in April 2023, after dating for three years. In June of this year, Gigi made an appearance on the Too Much podcast and spoke publicly about the relationship for the first time. She told the hosts that she was "shattered" by the online speculation that Glen was more than friends with his co-star.

Gigi continued, explaining to the hosts how she felt: "Like, don't make an [expletive] out of me. Don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards© WireImage
Glen and Gigi broke up after Anyone But You started filming

Years ago, Glen dated the actress Nina Dobrev. The two were spotted in January 2017 and dated for several months. Glen was also linked to Australian TV host Renee Bargh, dating for six months.

