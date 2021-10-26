DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode This is why you've got to vote

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest moment, when they hit the bottom two after Grease Night.

In the rehearsal package shown before their performance, Olivia and Val reminisced about their previous week's standings, talking about how they went from getting their season-best score to almost going home.

"I honestly don't know why we were in the bottom two unless it was a personal issue," she said in a confessional. "I thought we did a good job on the dance."

"Maybe people just don't like me, I don't know! I just really want to stay in this competition."

Val added to her thoughts by saying: "I don't think we have the luxury of getting a lot of votes, unfortunately," hinting at the negative public perception surrounding Olivia due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal of 2019.

Olivia's emotional moment saw fans rush to her support

The show's Instagram post about their dance saw several fans rushing to the comments to proclaim their support for the duo.

One fan commented: "I felt bad for olivia when she said nobody liked her. y'all need to get over it," with another adding: "If they're in the bottom two again, I'm never watching this show again."

A third wrote: "Olivia you are a naturally beautiful dancer, and we do like you. I am sorry that some give any different feeling. Feel the peace of those who see your sincerity and kindness! You are a wonderful person!"

The two eventually picked themselves up and performed a paso doble inspired by The Purge, which saw them receive another set of nines and progress to the following week.

Olivia and Val ended up in the bottom two despite a strong run on the season

On the debut episode of her new podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade, the influencer further talked about having to deal with cancel culture as well, saying: "I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk just because I don't want to say the wrong thing."

