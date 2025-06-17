Inside Kaia Gerber's new romance with Hollywood star who has a very famous dad

Kaia Gerber, 23, is in a brand new relationship with a new guy who understands what it's like to have a famous parent. The model and actress has been quietly dating Lewis Pullman, 32, for months. And they have more in common than just a love of acting. Both Kaia and Lewis are children of stars.

Kaia's mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford, 59. And Lewis' dad is the legendary actor Bill Pullman, 71, who starred in Spaceballs and Sleepless in Seattle. The couple was spotted looking cozy at country singer Tyler Childers' concert in Los Angeles.

Kaia's other relationships

© Mike Marsland/Getty Images for O The pair often gets mistaken for each other

This is not Kaia's first high-profile relationship. She broke up with Austin Butler, 33, at the end of 2024. They were last spotted in New York City together in August 2024. The two dated for three years and were regular dates on the red carpet.

Kaia attended the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival with the Elvis star.

Before Austin, Kaia was linked with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 27, and comedian Pete Davidson, 31.

© Getty Images These two had a 10+ year age gap

While dating Jacob, Kaia told Vogue: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Who is Lewis Pullman?

© Getty Images Lewis on the red carpet

The Lessons in Chemistry star is a musician and actor. Lewis plays the drums in the band Atta Boy, who have two albums. He started acting over a decade ago, debuting in his first feature film, The Ballad of Lefty Brown, in 2017.

Lewis has starred alongside his dad in Top Gun: Maverick, was in the critically acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes with Emma Stone, and appeared in the latest Marvel universe epic Thunderbolts.

The actor told PEOPLE, he would consider starring in "a prequel where I play [my dad] younger."

All about Lewis' dad

Lewis' dad has a long film career. While Bill is best known as President Whitmore in Independence Day, he's acted in over 100 projects. Most recently, Bill starred as Alex Murdaugh in Murdaugh Murders – the miniseries about the murders of a prominent family in South Carolina.

© WireImage Lewis and Bill have acted in several films together

Bill is married to Tamara Pullman and dad to two other kids, Maesa, 37, and Jack, 36. His children all work in a creative industry. Maesa is a singer and composer, while Jack is a puppet and mask designer. Of course, Lewis followed his dad's footsteps and became an actor

"When [Lewis] was in fourth grade," Bill told Fatherly in 2021. "I was raking leaves with him out in the driveway and a neighbor came by and [asked], 'Are you going to be an actor like your dad?' I was a little ways away, but I saw him look up and he then looked back at me. He said, 'I don't know, but I got a fortune cookie that said I was.'"