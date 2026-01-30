Inside striking ABC meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo's age-gap marriage to Hollywood heartthrob

Brianna Ruffalo is a familiar face on television having carved out a successful career as an Emmy Award nominated meteorologist and reporter.

The talented star has earned herself legions of adoring fans for her work at ABC7 in LA, but behind the scenes she has a very famous leading man lending his support.

Who is the A-list actor married to Brianna? Here's everything you need to know.

© WireImage Brianna Ruffalo is a meteorologist for ABC7 in LA

He's Josh Lucas

Brianna's husband has a movie making career spanning more than 25 years. He's known for a variety of blockbuster movies including American Psycho, Sweet Home Alabama, A Beautiful Mind, Wonderland and Ford v Ferrari. Josh's work isn't limited to movies, and he's had starring roles in the likes of The Firm and more recently, Yellowstone.

How did they meet?

© Getty Brianna is married to Josh Lucas

Brianna met Hollywood heartthrob, Josh Lucas, in 2022 while he was filming Palm Royale. It was a chance meeting at a restaurant when they connected and began dating soon after.

She later said they "knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced- on every level."

Two years romance

They met by chance

After two years of dating, Josh popped the question and the happy couple announced their engagement.

They documented their news on social media when Josh shared: "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'. I WAY love you, Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky."

She responded with a message that read: "This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered. So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend. I can’t wait to keep living this life with you."

Their wedding

© Instagram Josh and Brianna on their wedding day

Brianna and Josh married in July 2025 in Vatican City. They shared beautiful black-and-white photos from their big day on Instagram and thanked all their loved ones for making their "dream wedding," come true.

Another of Brianna's posts shared: "Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

Age gap

© Instagram Josh and Brianna had been dating for two years before they married

Brianna was born in May 1991, while Josh was welcomed into the world 20 years earlier in June 1971. They haven't publicly addressed the two-decade age gap, and seem incredibly happy together.

His first marriage

© WireImage Josh shares a son with his first wife

While this is Brianna's first marriage, Josh was previously married to writer and editor, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. They wed in March 2012 but she filed for divorce less than two years later in January 2014.

Josh and Jessica share a son together, Noah Rev, who was born in 2012.

At the time, Josh told People of the split: "We will be connected forever. Fully. We have both worked hard to be great friends, particularly because we have a young child that we both truly love."