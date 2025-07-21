Yellowstone's Josh Lucas celebrates 'dream' Italian wedding at the Vatican - see photos

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas has a lot to celebrate. The 54-year-old actor married Brianna Ruffalo, a meteorologist on ABC7 Los Angeles, over the weekend in a location many dream of.

The couple shared romantic glimpses of the affair to their Instagram, revealing that they married inside the Vatican on Friday, July 18. Josh wrote to his 562,000 followers: "A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny @sena_wedding_world who helped make the dream of wedding in the #Vatican come true."

Josh wore a black suit and a big smile, while Brianna wore a lace, corseted dress, carrying a matching umbrella to beat the Italian summer heat. The two couldn't help but look in love after the special ceremony.

© Instagram The couple wed inside St. Peter's Basilica

Getting married in the Vatican is no easy feat. The church limits weddings to weekday mornings, excluding Wednesdays. And while it's a sought after destination, only 100 couples from across the globe married there in 2024. Which means, for Josh and Brianna, this was even more special than just a wedding ceremony.

"Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city," Brianna wrote to Instagram.

Josh commented on the post: "I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful."

© Instagram Only a few friends joined them on their big day

The couple started dating in 2022 after meeting in a restaurant while Josh filmed his show Palm Royale. Two years later, they got engaged during a vacation to Italy. After his proposal. Josh shared a video to Instagram with Brianna tearing up, writing that she "made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole."

Josh and Brianna's many famous friends celebrated them from afar. The White Lotus actor, Walton Goggins, commented on Josh's Instagram: "Congratulations my friend. This is the good stuff." Josh's Palm Royale co-star, Allison Janney, wrote: "Congratulations," with heart and champagne emojis.

While this was one of Josh's favorite days of his life, it wasn't his first wedding. The Ford v. Ferrari actor was married to his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez for four years after meeting each other in a dog park. The pair share a son, Noah, 15, together.

© Instagram The couple loves Italy

After they officially separated in 2020, Josh told PEOPLE: "We will be connected forever. Fully. We have both worked hard to be great friends, particularly because we have a young child that we both truly love. We are the most connected broken family I have ever seen."

Josh first rose to fame in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama alongside Reese Witherspoon. Since then, he's been a mainstay in film and television. Josh starred as young John Dutton – the older version is played by Kevin Costner.

© Instagram Brianna kept cool with a matching umbrella

Off screen, Josh and Brianna are happy and in love, sharing to Instagram that they are "so grateful" for the ceremony in such a special place.