Brooklyn Beckham's increased 'visibility' that could transform his career amid family feud

New social media data reveals Brooklyn's social media account has had quite the growth since his bombshell post on 19 January

Brooklyn Beckham walking in a grey and green jacket© Getty Images
Ella Rayment-Ward
Ella Rayment-WardWriter
4 minutes ago
Share this:

The moment Brooklyn Beckham hit the post button on 19 January, he had captured the attention of people all around the world. The eldest Beckham brother had stayed silent amid year-long rumours of a falling out with his family, but that changed when he finally addressed the feud with six pages worth of claims about the Beckham Brood.

It's been less than two weeks since the bombshell post, but already social media data reveals that Brooklyn's 'visibility' has gone up. PR consultancy Cupid PR analysed Instagram metrics and found Brooklyn's public account following spiked in the immediate few days after his post, gaining nearly one million followers in 30 days. 

While the Cloud 23 founder had actually been losing followers at the start of January, interest in his account skyrocketed after his post and he gained a staggering 937,109 followers this month alone.  

His account, where he regularly posts cooking videos and photos from his life in Beverly Hills with his wife Nicola Peltz, had the biggest single-day gains between 19 to 21 January, with 168,218, 461,315 and 225,055 respectively. 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2023© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell post claimed his parents David and Victoria Beckham (left) had "controlled" him and had been trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz (right)

Cupid PR founder Sophie Rhone noted that "visibility" today is also "driven by moments". 

"When personal narratives dominate the news cycle, social platforms act as real-time barometers for public curiosity." She noted that Brooklyn gain of almost one million followers in a month "materially changes an individual's reach".

Sophie explained: "From a brand and media perspective, moments like this reshape perceived influence almost instantly." 

Alongside his hot sauce brand, Brooklyn is also an aspiring chef and released his own digital cooking series called Cookin' With Brooklyn in 2021. 

What did Brooklyn say in his post? 

Brooklyn's social media post claimed his parents David and Victoria Beckham had "controlled" him and "Brand Beckham comes first". He also made allegations of how his family had treated his wife, Nicola. 

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn began his lengthy post that was typed out and uploaded to his Instagram Stories. Rumours of tensions in the Beckham family began back in 2022 around Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire businessman, Nelson Peltz. 

Brooklyn declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family. He went on to claim his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola since before their April 2022 wedding, and alleged his mother Victoria had pulled out of making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and had "hijacked" his first dance with his bride. 

He concluded: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Brooklyn's social media after his bombshell post

View post on Instagram
 

In the days after his post made waves all over the world, Brooklyn seemed to take a small break from social media. The star then returned to Instagram on 28 January with photos of him and Nicola unwinding on a lavish holiday with their bichon frisé pup, Lamb, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. 

A couple of days later, Brooklyn was back to his cooking content with a video of his "special" homemade spaghetti bolognese. 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More