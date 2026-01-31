Brooklyn Beckham's increased 'visibility' that could transform his career amid family feud

The moment Brooklyn Beckham hit the post button on 19 January, he had captured the attention of people all around the world. The eldest Beckham brother had stayed silent amid year-long rumours of a falling out with his family, but that changed when he finally addressed the feud with six pages worth of claims about the Beckham Brood.
It's been less than two weeks since the bombshell post, but already social media data reveals that Brooklyn's 'visibility' has gone up. PR consultancy Cupid PR analysed Instagram metrics and found Brooklyn's public account following spiked in the immediate few days after his post, gaining nearly one million followers in 30 days.
While the Cloud 23 founder had actually been losing followers at the start of January, interest in his account skyrocketed after his post and he gained a staggering 937,109 followers this month alone.
His account, where he regularly posts cooking videos and photos from his life in Beverly Hills with his wife Nicola Peltz, had the biggest single-day gains between 19 to 21 January, with 168,218, 461,315 and 225,055 respectively.
Cupid PR founder Sophie Rhone noted that "visibility" today is also "driven by moments".
"When personal narratives dominate the news cycle, social platforms act as real-time barometers for public curiosity." She noted that Brooklyn gain of almost one million followers in a month "materially changes an individual's reach".
Sophie explained: "From a brand and media perspective, moments like this reshape perceived influence almost instantly."
Alongside his hot sauce brand, Brooklyn is also an aspiring chef and released his own digital cooking series called Cookin' With Brooklyn in 2021.
What did Brooklyn say in his post?
Brooklyn's social media post claimed his parents David and Victoria Beckham had "controlled" him and "Brand Beckham comes first". He also made allegations of how his family had treated his wife, Nicola.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn began his lengthy post that was typed out and uploaded to his Instagram Stories. Rumours of tensions in the Beckham family began back in 2022 around Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire businessman, Nelson Peltz.
Brooklyn declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family. He went on to claim his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola since before their April 2022 wedding, and alleged his mother Victoria had pulled out of making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and had "hijacked" his first dance with his bride.
He concluded: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.
In the days after his post made waves all over the world, Brooklyn seemed to take a small break from social media. The star then returned to Instagram on 28 January with photos of him and Nicola unwinding on a lavish holiday with their bichon frisé pup, Lamb, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito.
A couple of days later, Brooklyn was back to his cooking content with a video of his "special" homemade spaghetti bolognese.