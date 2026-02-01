Holly Ramsay showcases her abs on honeymoon in Australia with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay is making the most of newlywed life – and the Australian sunshine – as she and husband Adam Peaty continue their lavish honeymoon Down Under.

The 26-year-old showcased her incredibly toned abs while soaking up the Queensland lifestyle, sharing snaps from an early-morning hike that kicked off at 5am. Holly looked effortlessly sporty-chic in a skimpy black-and-white crop top and matching shorts, proving that even on honeymoon, fitness remains a priority for the couple.

Holly looked relaxed and in great shape on her honeymoon

After their sunrise walk, the newlyweds settled in for an alfresco breakfast before Adam headed off for a training session in a nearby pool.

Never one to miss an opportunity to lean into his athletic roots, the 31-year-old Olympic swimmer later shared a photo of himself poolside wearing tiny budgie smugglers, proudly displaying his muscular, tattooed physique. "First session in Australia done, can't beat this place," he wrote – a sentiment clearly echoed by his bride.

© Instagram Holly enjoyed a sunrise walk

Holly also revealed the couple are staying at the five-star Mondrian Gold Coast, posting envy-inducing shots of the sweeping balcony views overlooking the coastline. The Australian leg of their honeymoon comes after an indulgent stay in Mauritius, where the couple reportedly stayed at a luxury resort.

While relaxing is clearly on the agenda, the pair have also embraced hands-on experiences along the way. During their time in Mauritius, Holly and Adam stepped into the culinary world – quite literally – by taking part in a private cooking masterclass.

© Instagram/ @adamramsaypeaty The couple enjoy an active lifestyle

Channelling her famous father, Gordon Ramsay, Holly shared snaps of Adam dressed in chef whites as they learned how to prepare a traditional Mauritian curry.

Holly has also been serving honeymoon style throughout the trip. Earlier in the week, she shared mirror selfies wearing a black beaded bikini top paired with a red wrap skirt, her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail and finished with oversized sunglasses. She later posted a candid shot of Adam strolling through the resort grounds, taking in the scenery.

© Alamy Stock Photo Adam and Holly married at Bath Abbey in December 2025

The couple previously revealed that the Mauritius portion of their honeymoon was gifted by Holly's parents as a wedding present. Ahead of the trip, Holly even shared a playful snap of her hand luggage – a Christian Dior handbag sitting alongside flippers and a snorkel – jokingly calling it "the most chic hand luggage."

From luxury resorts to sunrise hikes and pool sessions, Holly and Adam's honeymoon is shaping up to be equal parts indulgent, active and very on-brand.