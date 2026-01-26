Holly Ramsay wows fans with photos from lavish honeymoon with Adam Peaty

Newlyweds Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty appeared happier than ever as they shared insight into their romantic honeymoon in Mauritius on Sunday, following their lavish wedding on December 27. Holly, who is Gordon and Tana Ramsay's second child, was glowing as she posted several snaps from her tropical getaway with her Olympic swimmer husband, whom she began dating in 2023.

In the first photo, Holly placed her hands on her head as she showcased her toned abs in a bright-colored bikini with a white linen shirt thrown over the top, and a crocheted hat with a crab design to complete the look.

In the next picture, she shared a snapshot of the local fruit market, followed by a photo of the lovebirds together by the beach. Holly wore her white linen cover-up and sunglasses while Adam went shirtless and donned sporty shades.

© Instagram Holly showcased her abs in the honeymoon snap

The 26-year-old then shot a sunset picture on the beach and rounded out her Instagram carousel with a snap of Adam with a frangipani tucked into his ear.

She captioned the post with several beach-themed emojis, as her friends and fans rushed to the comment section to share the love. "You look AMAZING," wrote actress Elizabeth Hurley, while her son, Damian Hurley, added: "Wowwwwww."

"Stunning pics! All I see is LOVE," said a fan, while another chimed in: "Obsessed!!! The happiest newlyweds I've ever seen." Notably, the pair have both changed their names on Instagram, with the athlete going by Adam Ramsay Peaty and his wife going by Holly Ramsay Peaty.

© Instagram The couple looked loved-up on their vacation

Holly previously revealed that their tropical honeymoon was paid for by her parents as Gordon and Tana's wedding gift to them. "We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea – that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren't basing our honeymoon around a 25-meter pool," she quipped to Vogue.

See more from Holly and Adam's wedding below...

WATCH: Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay leave wedding venue after marrying

Adam, who is close with his in-laws, featured in Gordon's touching message to the couple on their wedding day. "I'm truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law @adam_peaty!" he wrote on Instagram.

"I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn't be a prouder Dad xxx." While Gordon and Tana were supportive of Holly and Adam's union, the 31-year-old's immediate family (with the exception of his sister, Bethany) were not in attendance on the special day, due to a reported feud.

© Instagram Several of Adam's family members did not attend the wedding

His mother, Caroline Peaty, broke her silence on New Year's Eve after reportedly being uninvited from the wedding. "I won't end this year pretending everything was fine. I lost a piece of myself this year that I will never get back and I'm not forcing a smile like it didn't change me," she wrote on her Instagram story.

© Alamy Live News. The couple married on December 27 in Bath

"So no...I won't be saying '2026 is going to be my year.' I'll be praying that I recover next year, that my heart never has to break like this again, that I never have to survive something like this again." She continued: "I'll be praying for peace...real peace, the kind that lets me breathe without fighting for it. I deserve a year that doesn't hurt."

© Instagram Adam's mother broke her silence after reportedly being uninvited from the wedding

Adam addressed the reported feud back in November with a social media statement. "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted," he wrote.

"This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family." Adam is the youngest of four siblings, including James, Richard and Bethany.