Holly Ramsay celebrates one month of marriage with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay has marked exactly a month of marriage to Adam Peaty, and shared a sweet photo from their wedding reception. The couple walked down the aisle at Bath Abbey in late December, before continuing celebrations at Kin House.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, 26, posted a photo of her and her Olympic swimmer husband, 31, as they embraced one another in between the long, decorated tables of their reception. Along with a 'white heart' emoji, she captioned the image: "One month ago today."

The couple, who began dating in 2023 before getting engaged in 2024, tied the knot in front of 200 guests on December 27. Since their nuptials, they have been enjoying a lengthy sunny honeymoon in Mauritius.

In amongst snaps from the tropical destination, which has seen her show off numerous stylish beach looks, Holly has been giving her 518,000 followers a peak into their big day. That has included numerous shots of the sweeping Elie Saab gown she said 'I do' in.

© Alamy Stock Photo Holly wed Adam at Bath Abbey in late December

Holly has also shared photos of the numerous other bridal gowns she wore. That included the slinky Victoria Beckham number the night before, the very dress her mum Tana, 51, wore to marry her father Gordon, 59, in 1996, which she slipped on for the reception, and a sparkly Elie Saab mini-dress for the after-party.

Additionally, Holly - who is set to star in the upcoming Netflix show Being Gordon Ramsay - also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her bridesmaids as they got ready in the morning of her wedding. The bride wore a set of silky white pyjamas, while her sisters Megan and Tilly, as well as Adam’s sister Bethany, wore pink loungewear to have their hair and make-up done.

Holly and Adam met in 2021 when her sister Tilly was competing alongside him on Strictly Come Dancing, and began dating after his 2022 split with his ex-partner Eiri Munro - who is mother to his five-year-old son George. The newlyweds' special occasion was overshadowed by a fallout with his family, which is reported to have begun with disagreements over the dress the groom's mother wanted to wear to the wedding, which she was later disinvited from.

Both Holly and Adam will appear in her TV star father's new six-part documentary series. It is due to land in February, and will give access to the lives of the entire Ramsay family. It follows the famous chef in the lead-up to the opening of 22 Bishopsgate, a £20 million project that will see five culinary experiences opened in one of London's tallest buildings.