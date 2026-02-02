Chappell Roan turns heads with incredibly daring outfit at the Grammys

Chappell Roan ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, delivering a red-carpet moment that was equal parts theatrical, provocative and unmistakably on brand.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in a sheer, deep auburn gown that played boldly with illusion and exposure. From the front, the dress featured a plunging draped neckline that revealed her chest, held in place by fine straps and styled to frame her torso rather than conceal it.

© Getty Images Chappell Roan stole the show at the 68th Grammy Awards

The diaphanous fabric skimmed her figure and flowed into a dramatic train, pooling behind her on the red carpet for maximum impact. Paired with strappy heels, a gold choker necklace and smoky eye makeup, the look leaned heavily into vintage glamour with a rebellious twist.

From the back, the dress was even more jaw-dropping. The open design revealed an intricate tattoo spanning her upper back, fully on display beneath the sheer fabric.

© Getty Images The back of Chappell Roan's stunning gown was breathtaking

As Chappell turned for photographers, the dramatic train trailed behind her, transforming the gown into a full performance moment rather than a static fashion pose. It was unapologetic, theatrical and perfectly aligned with the visual storytelling that has become central to her rise.

Chappell’s Grammys appearance comes after a career-defining year. The Missouri-born artist broke into the mainstream with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, earning praise for its mix of high-drama pop, queer joy and emotionally raw storytelling.

© Getty Images Chappell twirled for the photographers

Songs like 'Pink Pony Club', 'Red Wine Supernova' and 'Good Luck, Babe!' turned her into one of pop's most talked-about new voices, while her live performances quickly gained a reputation for camp excess and total commitment.

In 2025, Chappell took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, cementing her status as a major force in contemporary pop. This year she is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for The Subway.

© Getty Images Chappell's glamorous cloak covered her revealing gown

Known for embracing drag-inspired styling, theatrical makeup and exaggerated silhouettes, Chappell has said fashion is an extension of her artistry rather than an afterthought. Sunday night’s Grammys look made that point crystal clear.

Daring, defiant and impossible to ignore, Chappell Roan didn’t just walk the red carpet – she owned it, front and back.