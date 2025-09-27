Chappell Roan's transformation divides fans after she ditches 'iconic' red hair

Chappell Roan is as recognizable for her music as she is for her eccentric style, but one feature her fans have always loved is her "iconic" red hair. However, during a recent pop-up show in New York City, Chappell appeared to have ditched her signature locks for a transformation that left her fans divided, with many of them expressing their sadness over her changing hair color. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram from the show, in which she wore a beige latex cape with red leather accents with lace detailing, Chappell rocked a head of voluminous dark brown curls.

"Please tell me this is a wig and it's not dyed. Its brown is not bad, but red is her trademark and so iconic and gives her an insane aura," one fan commented. Another claimed Chappell's new look was a wig, adding: "Missing the red is valid as a Chappell fan, it's her whole brand." A third disappointed follower said: "Chappell without red hair is like an angel without its wings." Another added: "RIP to the red hair era, you were legendary."

There were many others, though, who loved Chappell's brown locks. "Dark brown hair!!!! New Era," one commented. A second said: "Brown hair is sensational on you." A third added: "Best show I have ever been to!!! Ate this look UP, also the hair!!!" A fourth penned: "I think she looks gorgeous with brown hair."

Chappell has earned herself a huge following since finding fame, which hit new levels when she won her first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in February. Chappell was born in the small town of Willard, Missouri, and began her career by uploading covers and the occasional original song to YouTube as a teen under her birth name, Kayleigh Rose.

In 2015, at the age of 17, after her covers attracted attention from record labels, she moved to Los Angeles and signed with Atlantic Records. She released her debut EP with Atlantic in 2017 and began working with producer Dan Nigro. However, her lack of commercial success did not please her label, which opposed the release of her 2020 single "Pink Pony Club."

© Getty Images Chappell Roan typically has red hair

After being pushed by Chappell and Dan, the song was eventually released, and while it received acclaim, it did not fare well commercially at the time. "I was so devastated," Chappell told Rolling Stone of the lack of support from her label. "It made me second-guess myself."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Chappell is known for her eccentric style

In August 2020, Atlantic dropped a then 22-year-old Chappell, the same week she broke up with her boyfriend of four years. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she moved back to Missouri to live with her parents and was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder later that year.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chappell is now a Grammy winner

"It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," Chappell said in her Grammy acceptance speech. "If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to."