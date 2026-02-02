Addison Rae's Marilyn Monroe moment everyone missed at the 2026 Grammys

Red carpet fashion is a time for celebrities to shine a light on their sartorial prowess, or in Addison Rae's case, recreate an iconic fashion moment!

The 'Nothing On' singer took to the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2026 Grammy Awards in a daring white dress, which may not have initially rang any bells for fashion fans. Features included a plunging neckline and a bustle mini skirt, which was shorter at the back than the front.

However, when Addison started posing for the cameras, smiling as she held her hands over the front of her dress, it was clear she was having her own Marilyn Monroe moment.

Back in 1954, the actress famously stood over a NYC subway grate, holding down her white dress as it billowed around her while filming The Seven Year Itch. While her dress featured a halterneck and a pleated skirt, the parallels between the style of her dress and Addison's latest look are undeniable.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Addison Rae posing on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards © Bettmann Archive Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch

Addison is no stranger to the red carpet, having attended Spotify's Best New Artist party just days before the Grammys. Opting for another white outfit, Addison chose an even more daring ensemble including a micro bustle skirt, a matching hat and embellished boots.

© WWD via Getty Images Addison Rae wore another daring white outfit to the Spotify Best New Artist 2026 Party

Finishing her look with colourful accessories, including a pink feather boa, she commanded the stage as she performed at the star-studded event. Other notable attendees included Paris Jackson, who wore a black cut-out mini dress, and Olivia Dean, who opted for a purple-toned, softly structured gown.

Red carpet fashion secrets

While the red carpet at an awards night such as the Grammys can seem like a fleeting moment, it takes months of preparation to organise the looks.

Ilaria Urbinati, who has created looks for Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek and more A-listers, recently told HELLO! all the behind-the-scenes secrets.

© Getty Images Ilaria Urbinati shared an insight into the amount of effort and time it takes to create a red carpet look such as Addison's

"I think people think my job is just putting clothes on people. I don’t think they realise the amount of work that goes into getting your hands on clothes, for loan, for all these red carpets.

"It's not like I snap my fingers and clothes appear, or I can just run to a department store and grab the look I have in mind. I also don't think people realise the amount of 'shlepping' that’s involved; the running around, the prep, the unpacking, the steaming and the tailoring," she said.

Speaking about her preference for "timeless" looks, she added: "I don’t care much for trends. I look for a more timeless style.

"Sometimes it feels like everyone’s just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks - so lately I find myself craving a little bit of traditional style, as long as it’s done really impeccably."