Teyana Taylor reveals 'insane' abs in stunning Grammys dress as fans all say the same thing

Teyana Taylor turned the Grammys red carpet into her personal runway, delivering one of the night’s most talked-about looks while reminding everyone why she’s long been admired for her next-level fitness and fearless style.

The singer, actress and creative powerhouse arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards in a metallic, body-skimming gown that left little to the imagination. The dramatic halter-neck design plunged deep at the front, with sculptural cut-outs that exposed her ultra-toned midsection and razor-sharp abs – a physique that looked more superhero than human.

© Getty Images Teyana steals the show with her incredible abs

The bronze-toned fabric hugged her curves before flowing into a subtle train, while the open sides and back revealed even more skin as she turned for photographers.

From the back, the dress was just as striking, showcasing Teyana’s strong shoulders, defined back muscles and intricate tattoos. Her hair was slicked back into a sleek, close-cropped style that sharpened the entire look, while glowing makeup, bronzed skin and glossy lips completed the high-impact moment. Accessories were kept minimal – delicate jewellery, stacked bangles and strappy heels – ensuring all focus stayed on the dress and her incredible conditioning.

Fans were quick to praise her incredible physique on social media, with one writing: "The body of @teyanataylor. OMG", while another said: "Teyana Taylor's body is insane" and a third wrote: "Can we steal her workout routine because wtf!" Some wondered how her dress was being held up, making comments such as: "Teyana Taylor’s dress is holding on by a wing and a prayer. She looks amazing."

© Getty Images Teyana's dress looked equally jaw-dropping from the back

Teyana was later spotted inside the ceremony alongside Jamie Foxx, the pair sharing a warm moment that quickly caught attention. She also appeared onstage during the night alongside comedian Nikki Glaser.

While fashion may have stolen the spotlight, Teyana’s career momentum has been just as impressive. She first broke through as a singer under Kanye West's GOOD Music imprint, releasing acclaimed albums including VII and The Album, the latter earning praise for its bold visuals, creative control and unapologetic confidence.

© Getty Images Teyana's gravity-defying gown turned heads

Beyond music, she has carved out a respected acting career, starring in films such as A Thousand and One, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and One Battle After Another, where she starred opposite Leonardo Di Caprio.

Known for directing her own music videos and shaping her visual identity from the ground up, Teyana has consistently blurred the lines between music, fashion and performance.

© Getty Images Teyana with Jamie Foxx at the 68th GRAMMY Awards

At the Grammys, all of those elements came together in one unforgettable moment. Powerful, poised and impossibly fit, Teyana Taylor didn’t just attend the awards – she dominated them, proving once again that confidence is the ultimate showstopper.