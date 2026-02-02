Reba McEntire performs emotional Grammys In Memoriam tribute for late stepson Brandon

Reba McEntire performed an emotional Grammys In Memoriam tribute on Sunday night, honoring her late stepson Brandon Blackstock.

Reba went on to lead the in memoriam section, performing for the very first time at the Grammys stage. She performed her 2025 song "Trailblazer;" the singer lost her former stepson, her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock's son Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, last year to a battle with skin cancer.

Earlier before she performed she revealed she would be dedicating her performance to Brandon. "It really is special to me, because my son is one that we're honoring," Reba told E! News.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Reba McIntire at the 68th Grammy Awards

"He passed away in August, and so Brandon is going to be up on the stage with Brandy, and me, and Lukas, and the two ladies playing the cello and the violin, so it's going to be very special."

The 70-year-old added: "This is going to be my favorite memory."

© Getty Images for The Recording A Reba dedicated her performance to her late son

The country star was married to Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and the couple co-founded the talent management company Starstruck Entertainment.

Reba and Narvel also had a son together, Shelby, whose loving tribute to his late brother pulled at the singer's own heartstrings.

She took to the comment section of his tribute, writing, "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much," alongside a slew of broken heart emojis.

© Getty Images Country artist Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock

Brandon passed away on August 7 after a three-year battle with melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer.

He left behind his kids River, 11, and Remy, nine, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson, and his kids Savannah and Seth from his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

Shelby shared a heartbreaking caption to accompany photos of the talent manager, farewelling Brandon with his loving words.

© Instagram Reba McEntire shares emotional tribute to Brandon Blackstock on difficult day

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," he wrote. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

He added that Brandon "taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories" that he would "hold onto forever."

"For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we'll never get to make together, but I know you'll still be there," Shelby continued.

"Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I'll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you'll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let's be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process."

He concluded: "We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

Kelly and Brandon were married for nine years until they divorced in 2022. Despite their acrimonious split, Reba remained supportive of the pair.

"You know, I love them both, Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them," the Grammy winner told Extra. "I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this."

She added: "I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them. I love them both with all my heart."