Twiggy, 76, looks youthful amid rare appearance at London film event

Supermodel Twiggy made a rare appearance at the Girls on Film event in London on Monday, where she looked much younger than her 76 years in a stylish navy pantsuit.

The '60s icon added a white silk shirt, metallic silver shoes, stacked gold necklaces and gold earrings, and completed the look with a pop of blue eyeliner, subtle pink lipstick and a straight hairstyle that fell to her shoulders.

Twiggy, the film about her life directed by Sadie Frost, received a commendation in the Best Documentary category on the night, while The Perfect Neighbor won the category as a whole.

Twiggy, whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson, became an overnight star in the mid-'60s thanks to her stylish blonde pixie cut, dramatic eye makeup and thin frame. While she had already found a small level of success as a model before then, it wasn't until she changed her hairstyle to her now-iconic pixie cut that Twiggy's career truly took off.

"I went in to have it shampooed and set and Leonard saw me and he said, 'Let me do my new haircut on you,'" she explained on the Table Manners podcast.

"I'd been growing my hair. For a moment, I kind of went, 'I don't know whether I want my hair cut.' But I was in this very posh salon in Mayfair, so I was a bit too shy to say I don't want it done, and I kind of nodded."

"I went back the next day, and I was in there for seven hours, where he cut it, and then I went out and had it colored and then re-cut. Oh, it was mad," she continued. The hairstylist then took pictures of Twiggy's new look and hung them in the salon.

"Leonard put it up in the salon, and a journalist saw it," she added. "That's how it all happened…When that haircut started, when that photograph was taken, that was the pivotal moment."

Twiggy's documentary follows her rise in the '60s fashion world and beyond. The idea for the film came about after Sadie, a prominent English actress and director, joined the model on her podcast, Tea With Twiggy, in 2021.

© Michael Ochs Archives Twiggy became the face of the '60s mod movement

"We got on really well, and I loved it that we had kind of parallel lives. She started really young as a model, she acted, she's done a fashion collection... I thought she would understand what it’s like being in the public eye from such a young age," Twiggy told us.

© Hulton Deutsch The film follows her rise to fame and incredible fashion influence

"The first time I saw it, I felt very peculiar," she added. "To see video of my mom and dad who are not here anymore, and [my daughter] Carly as a little one…it stirs up all the emotions."

"Sadie has done such a brilliant job," said the model's 48-year-old daughter, Carly, of the film. "But Mom was so young – in some of the footage, I can see that she's a child, essentially – and I felt so proud of her. What she went through was quite extraordinary."