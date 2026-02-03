Holly Ramsay poses in sparkly minidress on endless honeymoon with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay has shared some of her favourite beauty products while on her honeymoon in Australia. The daughter of Gordon Ramsay posed in a sparkly minidress as she shared some of the go-to items that she had packed for her sunny getaway with new husband Adam Peaty.

In a post to her 520,000 followers on Instagram, Holly, 26, looked stunning in a strappy red and blue frock, which she accessorised with a simple silver necklace and glowy make-up. She held a cocktail in one hand while posing on a sunbed at sunset on the beach.

Elsewhere in the carousel - which showed photos and videos from her romantic trip Down Under with the 31-year-old Olympic swimmer - she gave fans a peek at some of the skincare and make-up she had packed in her suitcase. That includes, importantly, given the hot weather, La Roche-Posay 'Anthelios SPF50'.

Proving she’s taking looking after her face seriously even while on holiday, Holly also took away with her Dr Barbara Sturm 'Everything Eye Patches' and Rhode 'Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches'. Charlotte Tilbury 'Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist' likewise made the cut.

Additionally, Holly seems to be taking her pout very seriously - she snapped a La Mer 'The Lip Volumizer' lip gloss and also Dior 'Lip Glow Oil'. The influencer also shared a selfie of her wearing a hydrating face mask.

Holly and Adam's love story

It comes after she marked exactly a month of marriage to Adam by sharing a sweet photo from their wedding reception. The couple walked down the aisle at Bath Abbey in late December, before continuing celebrations at Kin House.

© WireImage Adam and Holly walked down the aisle in late December

Taking to her Instagram Story last week, Holly posted a photo of her and her husband, as they embraced one another in between the long, decorated tables of their reception. Along with a 'white heart' emoji, she captioned the image: "One month ago today."

The couple, who began dating in 2023 before getting engaged in 2024, tied the knot in front of 200 guests on December 27. Since their nuptials, they have been enjoying a lengthy sunny honeymoon in Mauritius and then Australia - where Holly has been showing off her impressive abs.