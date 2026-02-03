Chris de Burgh, 77, pictured in very rare public outing alongside beauty queen daughter

Legendary Irish singer Chris de Burgh is a proud father to three children, including his daughter, Rosanna Davison, who became a famous beauty queen and actress.

The pair made a rare outing together on Monday evening when they headed to the Lambertz Monday Night event in Cologne, Germany. Lambertz is a German company famous for their foods, including gingerbread.

Chris looked very dapper at the event, wearing a suave blue suit and black tie, while Rosanna proved to be the singer's titular 'Lady in Red', wowing in a sultry red bodice and skirt. The couple were joined by La Toya Jackson, and Chris was seen jokingly kissing the singer's hand.

Chris and Rosanna's outing came just weeks after it was reported that the singer had signed onto Disney's 'bonkbuster' Rivals. The 77-year-old is set to perform his classic Lady in Red during a wedding scene.

Chris and Rosanna's bond

Chris and Rosanna have a very close bond, with the beauty queen even using her own daughter's nickname for her father. In a post for Chris' birthday last year, Rosanna said: "Happy birthday to the best Bam Bam. We love you so much."

Revealing the story behind the nickname during an appearance on RTE's Today, Chris explained: "Babies grow so quickly, literally from day to day and it is difficult. Little Sophia, because she couldn't say grandpa, she calls me 'Bambam', which I adore."

He continued: "My biggest audience was my daughter’s babies... I'd sing 'baby beluga in the deep' and they would look at me, the little sweethearts. They get distracted very quickly. They come to my house every weekend and when they leave there it looks like there's been a burglary."

HELLO! exclusively covered Rosanna's wedding to Wesley Quirke back in 2014. Chris gave his daughter away at the ceremony, and speaking of her wedding, Rosanna told us at the time: "We always knew that when we [her and Wesley] got married, we wanted to do it somewhere sunny.

© Getty Images The father and daughter have a close relationship

"When we attended my friend's wedding, we both said how much we loved it. There's something very liberating about being away from home with people who mean so much to you. Because you're there for a few days, everyone gets to know one another so well, so it all feels very natural and laid back."