Susan Lucci, 78, commands attention in all white dress during celebratory evening in NY

Susan Lucci is a legendary soap actress. She starred on All My Children as Erica Kane from 1970 to 2011. Susan was nominated 21 times for the Daytime Emmy Awards before winning in 1999.

And the actress still has a lot to celebrate. Susan posted an adorable photo today from a celebratory meal. The actress captioned the post: "Dinner last night with wonderful friends at one of my favorite and most beautiful restaurants on the planet."

She wore a gorgeous white dress paired with a daisy flower and her signature smile, proving beauty doesn't fade with age.

Fans loved the post. One commented: "Absolutely beautiful. I love your necklace. So happy you had a great time with your friends at your favorite restaurant. Hope you have a great day & beautiful weekend. Love this picture."

© Instagram Susan stuns at 78

Susan's illustrious career

Susan launched her career on the soap opera, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, before being cast as Erica on All My Children.

She won her first and only Daytime Emmy in May 1999. The notable streak without a win made her a pop culture icon and led her hosting Saturday Night Live.

© ABC Photo Archives Susan on the set of All My Children in 1971

Susan also competed in season seven of Dancing With the Stars.

"I was working in NY while I was doing DWTS in LA," she told Closer Weekly. "So twice a week we were flying back and forth, and I was working on All My Children. So next time, if I ever did it again, it would be my only project!"

La Lucci

This April, Susan announced on Good Morning America that she was working on another book. Her new memoir, La Lucci, will hit stores in February 2026.

"La Lucci [is] an intimate glimpse into my life," Susan explained. "[It's filled] with stories I've never told before. This book is directly from my heart. I can't wait for you to read it."

Susan's life at home

Before she was a soap star, Susan married Helmut Huber in 1969. The couple has two children, Liza, 50, an actress just like her mom, and Andreas, 36. Her husband died in 2022 at the age of 84.

© Cindy Ord Susan and her late husband

Susan is a grandmother of four as well: Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason

"I love the hugs and kisses!" she told Closer Weekly in 2016. "And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best."

Liza's son, Brendan, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in 2010.

"I broke down in tears," Liza told PEOPLE in 2015 about hearing her son's diagnosis. "I felt sadness that he would deal with cerebral palsy for the rest of his life, but I also felt gratitude that he could walk ... I want him to feel good and proud and celebrate the way he overcomes challenges."

© Getty Images Susan and her daughter

Susan has spoken about how proud she is of how Liza handled the diagnosis and how much she loves Brendan.

"He's taught me that you have to go forward and that life is a gift," she told PEOPLE. "He's a spectacular little boy."