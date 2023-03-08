Susan Lucci shares heartbreaking message following difficult year The All My Children alum faced a lot of sadness in 2022

Susan Lucci has been putting on a brave face following a heartbreaking 2022, in which she lost her beloved husband of 53 years,

Helmut Huber, and battled several health issues of her own. The All My Children alum, 76, usually shares upbeat posts on social media, but several weeks ago she paid a heartfelt tribute to Helmut on the first Valentine's Day without him.

The message had many fans flocking to the comments section, with many admitting they were heartbroken for her.

She had shared a throwback picture of the pair of them together, alongside the message: "Last Valentine’s Day with My Funny Valentine… Helmut Valentin—so thankful."

Comments included: "Still so heartbreaking, especially when it's unexpected," and "That makes me happy and sad." Another said: "Your forever love."

Susan lost Helmut in March 2022, and at the time a spokesperson for the actress said: "Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him."

Susan Lucci paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber

"He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Helmut also worked as Susan's manager, and the pair dated for just three weeks before marrying on September 13 1969.

2022 was incredibly difficult for Susan, who not only lost her husband, but also suffered several health scares.

In January, the star began feeling short of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

Susan and Helmut were married for 52 years

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

Luckily, Susan is now feeling "really well" following last year's procedure. At the beginning of March, she spoke to People on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards, saying: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."

