Celebrity NYE celebrations: How the Beckhams, Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Hurley and more marked the start of 2025

The stars were out in full force last night as they joyfully marked the start of 2025. From low-key, at-home celebrations to beachy getaways, a plethora of famous faces rung in the new year with style.
The Beckhams were dotted across the globe, BGT judge Amanda Holden attended a glitzy family soiree and Elizabeth Hurley and Trinny Woodall teamed up for a joint celebration with their loved ones.
Keep scrolling for all the best photos…
David and Victoria Beckham
While the Beckham clan reunited over Christmas, New Year looked a little different for the famous family as Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz celebrated with their respective partners.
For power couple Victoria and David, New Year's Eve was a sunny affair in Miami where the pair recently snapped up a megamansion. Taking to Instagram, VB shared a clip of the couple dancing on a jetty.
"My number one dancing partner, my everything. I love you so so much @davidbeckham," she noted in her caption.
Cruz Beckham
Their youngest son Cruz, meanwhile, enjoyed a romantic evening with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The 19-year-old shared a handful of snapshots on social media, including a loved-up picture of the pair embracing one another in matching white outfits.
Romeo Beckham
Romeo, 25, celebrated in London with his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. The duo enjoyed a romantic dinner in the glittering city centre, before soaking up a spectacular firework display.
Amanda Holden
BGT judge Amanda Holden rang in the new year with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie.
It was a glitzy affair, with Amanda rocking a silky cream maxi dress with a statement bow on the front while Lexi and Hollie wowed in a scarlet maxi dress and a mini black dress respectively.
Chris, meanwhile, looked oh-so dapper dressed in a tartan kilt. Lexi was also joined by her boyfriend, with the pair pausing to pose for a sweet photo together. The caption read: "Happy #hogmanay [red heart] may 2025 bring you joy and love."
Elizabeth Hurley, Trinny Woodall and Elizabeth Day
Actress Elizabeth Hurley partied the night away with her girl pals Trinny Woodall and Elizabeth Day. The trio celebrated on board a lavish boat in Egypt which had been decorated with strings of glowing lights.
Sequins and sparkles took centre stage with Elizabeth rocking a technicolour dress and glitzy heels while Trinny dazzled in a ruffled silver gown and author Elizabeth turned heads in an embellished mini dress with tassels galore.
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
Over in the Maldives, Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrated in style with their three adorable children.
The family-of-five glammed up for the evening, with Rochelle donning a halter neck black dress and gold jewellery while Marvin looked stylish wearing linen shorts and a matching shirt adorned with blush pink, canary yellow and orange ripples.
Perrie Edwards
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards had a blissful evening of celebrations with her fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their son Axel.
In a video shared to Instagram, Perrie appeared in her element as the couple sweetly shared a kiss against a backdrop of fireworks.
Mark Wright
Ending the year on a high, Mark enjoyed a curry night followed by a cosy film at home where he lives with his wife Michelle.
At the time, the former TOWIE star told his followers: "A little curry, and then home on the sofa, little movie and bed. New Year's Eve - a little bit different but I absolutely love it."