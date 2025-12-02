Rochelle Humes shocks with a bold pixie cut hair transformation - and we're obsessed

The annual Fashion Awards gathered all the A-list celebrities to the blue carpet last night and once again, it was a spectacle. There were a tonne of surprises on the red carpet - from two pregnancy announcements courtesy of Ellie Goulding and Sienna Millier. To a bold beauty choice from Gewndoline Christie, who brought the '80s back with a voluminous, wispy updo. Another glam transformation that was completely unexpected was from Rochelle Humes.

The This Morning presenter stepped out with a completely new look and it's the shortest we've ever seen her hair. She leaned into the rising pixie cut trend, opting for a short cropped style with detailed finger waves on the crown of her head. The hairdo was crafted by celebrity hairstylist, Jay Birmingham. She paired the chic cut with a black satin maxi dress and a sheer mesh trim, oozing sophistication for her starring moment.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Rochelle Humes dazzled on the blue carpet with a chic pixie cut

Following in the footsteps of other A-listers who’ve embraced the pixie this year (Zendaya, we’re looking at you), Rochelle proves that short hair doesn’t mean limited options. The lived-in texture makes this look low-maintenance, while still serving drama.

H! Fashion previously spoke to John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde, who gave us some insight into the style gaining traction amongst hair aficionados alike. According to the expert, the appeal of this cut lies in the finish. He said: "The beauty of the pixie is not only is it easy to maintain, but that it takes the attention away from the hair and accentuates your facial features, especially those on the opposing side to the fringe."

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The pixie cut is proving popular with the A-list this year

Although many people are scared of taking the plunge, he reassured us that the pixie cut is versatile. He explained: "Anyone can try it. People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape however, you can really play around with it to suit your face. For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears, it can become much softer."

He continued: "If you have a longer face, maintain that illusion with a longer fringe; however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. It can be easily personalised to you."

As for Rochelle's finger waves, the return of this vintage style is largely thanks to the Met Gala. The theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ brought back those 1920s finger and water waves, but in such a modern, sculptural way. But how do you achieve them?

© Getty Images Serena Williams brought back finger waves at the Met Gala

Ricky Forrest, Stylist at Blue Tit Peckham revealed that its all about the finish. "It's essential to sculpt those S-shaped finger waves through the front or around the hairline, keeping the rest sleek and glossy," he explained. "Use a fine-tooth comb, strong gel and clips to hold the waves in place while they set, then finish with a shine spray to give it that mirror-like finish. It’s simple, but the precision makes it feel luxe."

If Rochelle's debut is anything to go by, the popularity of the pixie cut isn't slowing down any time soon...